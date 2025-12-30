For an update on the US’s self-defeating AI policy and Trump’s “Fortress America” policies, watch these two short videos from “Inside China Business.” The second one, about an almost totally automated mining company, is astounding.

Jensen Huang knows that the Chinese stack has already won in China and will spread across the BRICS nations, while Sam Altman tells the world that their models can never be as smart as his model is—and pleads for an investment a bailout from the government.

The US government is a clown show, and the world is getting tired of it. Is it any wonder China is refusing to provide rare earth minerals to the US military-industrial complex?

Grok:

China has imposed sanctions on numerous American defense industry firms, primarily in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. These sanctions, announced by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Commerce, typically involve freezing assets in China, prohibiting transactions with Chinese entities, and barring new investments or imports/exports. They are often symbolic, as major U.S. defense firms have limited direct business in China due to U.S. export controls. Latest Sanctions (December 26, 2025)China sanctioned 20 U.S. defense-related companies and 10 senior executives following a $11.1 billion U.S. arms package to Taiwan.The sanctioned firms include: Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

L3Harris Maritime Services

Boeing (St. Louis branch, focused on defense)

Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts

VSE Corporation

Sierra Technical Services, Inc.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Teal Drones, Inc.

ReconCraft

High Point Aerotechnologies

Epirus, Inc.

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Area-I

Blue Force Technologies

Dive Technologies

Vantor (formerly associated with Maxar Intelligence)

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.

Rhombus Power Inc.

Lazarus Enterprises Inc. Notable sanctioned executives include Palmer Luckey (founder of Anduril Industries) and others from the listed firms.Earlier SanctionsChina has repeatedly targeted major U.S. defense contractors over the years, including: Lockheed Martin (various subsidiaries, e.g., Missiles and Fire Control, Aeronautics) — Sanctioned multiple times since 2023 for arms sales to Taiwan.

Raytheon (now RTX, including Missiles & Defense and subsidiaries) — Similarly sanctioned repeatedly.

General Dynamics (various units, e.g., Land Systems, Ordnance and Tactical Systems) — Targeted in 2024 and earlier.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems — Sanctioned in 2024.

Others such as Anduril Industries (previously), BAE Systems entities, AeroVironment, ViaSat, and smaller firms like Insitu (Boeing subsidiary), Hudson Technologies, and drone manufacturers. China also maintains an Unreliable Entity List (managed by the Ministry of Commerce), which includes additional U.S. defense firms involved in Taiwan arms sales, imposing stricter trade bans. Over time, dozens of U.S. entities (estimated 60+ by some reports) have faced various restrictions, with new additions in batches throughout 2023–2025. These actions are framed as countermeasures to protect China’s sovereignty, but they rarely disrupt U.S. firms’ operations significantly.

Pray for peace!