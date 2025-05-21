I added the unemployment rate to my dataset, a critical business cycle variable. Because its dynamics are so intense, I didn’t expect these simple autoregressive models to capture them entirely, but they did produce more dynamic variation in the forecasts.

I also dropped the M2 velocity variable, as it is determined by real GDP and M2, both of which are already in the model.

Here are the results:

The real GDP forecasts got much stronger, with an average growth rate of 3.71%. I don’t understand this.

Money supply growth is conservative at an ensemble forecast of 2.21% annual growth.

Inflation remains muted. This result has been consistent across many different estimations and is surprising. The forecasted money growth seems to underlie this. The forecasted ensemble average inflation rate is 2.39%. This result will disappoint many real estate investors, especially with the forecasted rises in long-term rates.

The 1-year Treasury rate is forecast to rise until 2027Q3, peaking near 5%, then falling.

The 10-year Treasury rate follows a similar pattern. Oddly, the Treasury 1-10 yield curve inverts over this interval, suggesting a recession in the latter part of the decade.

The S&P 500 trends upward in central tendency, averaging 4.6% annual growth, not much different from average short-term rates over the period. At current valuations, who would invest in the stock market when equivalent returns are available in cash? (Answer: good stock pickers.)

The trade deficit widens.

Adding the unemployment rate to the model produces some cyclical variation in its measure, rising into late 2026, declining into mid-2028, and then rising again into 2029.

The econometric techniques employed here are somewhat crude, but they aim to capture central tendencies in the data. A school of thought holds that small models often pick up critical dynamics better than large models that throw in thousands of variables and produce trend-like forecasts.

We know that the yield curve has a 100% accurate record of forecasting large drops in real GDP (the infamous “miss” in 1966 is a hit with this definition, as real GDP growth dropped by about eight percentage points to near-zero, but not below).

Do I believe these results (and the many others I’m not reporting)? Yes, in terms of the consistency of the low inflation result, the rise in long-term interest rates, and the stability or rise of short-term rates. We are not going back down to the zero bound.

The bullish stock market forecast is consistent with the demographically driven bull market hypothesis, not to mention the capital fleeing from war in Europe. In fact, as I have written in the pinned post and links at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, the Neocons' plans for world war are also demographically driven. Trump’s trade policies are consistent with suppressing the demographically weak and the global South.

However, I agree with Jim Rogers that the stock market should scare you at current valuations—really, we’re in an everything bubble.

Finally, a comment on working with my subscription AI, Anthropic’s Claude: this AI requires a lot of hand-holding. It frequently makes mistakes while trying to follow best statistical practices, which I have to point out for correction. I’ve had similar experiences with ChatGPT and Gemini. But it certainly beats having to program it all yourself.

I will run the models in July once the second quarter data, including the immediate effects of the trade war, are available.

Pray for peace!