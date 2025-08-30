Modi snubs Trump for Nobel
so Peter Navarro says Ukraine war is "Modi's war"
Trump is a Cabal chump IMHO. If he wanted to end the Ukraine war, he would get rid of Zelensky and have the Ukrainians sign an updated Minsk agreement, ceding occupied lands to Russia.
Meanwhile, Trump keeps giving Ukraine more money.
Trump is playing games, waiting for Bibi to attack Iran again, and get the oil crisis going. Cutting off China’s oil has always been the endgame in “winning” the contest for unipolar hegemony by destroying the global economy and reducing the population by a few billion. The plan has always been to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness, but the Cabal has miscalculated badly how strong they and the unifying Global South would be. Read the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.
Meanwhile, in the astounding report below, Trump pressed Modi to recommend him for the Nobel Prize, and Modi told him to go pound sand. Good for him. So Peter Navarro gets back at Modi by calling the Ukraine war “Modi’s war.”
These clowns are leading us into World War III.
Via whatdoesitmean:
August 30, 2025
Trump Attacks India By Branding Ukraine Conflict “Modi’s War” Over Nobel Peace Prize Snub
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
An informative new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian officials in New York City yesterday, with him calling the discussions “very productive and constructive”, says these talks were joined with news: “The United States Department of State approved military sales to Ukraine worth $329.1 million on 29 August” and followed by the Ukrainian Air Force announcing: “Russia launched a missile and drone attack targeting various Ukrainian regions overnight on 30 August...Russia launched 537 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, as well as eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 37 cruise missiles”.
While the United States and its socialist Western colonial allies keep flooding Ukraine with money and weapons to keep the conflict ongoing, this report notes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Putin in China—a meeting between three of the four most powerful leaders in the world preceded by President Donald Trump slamming India with 50% tariffs for buying Russian fossil fuels, then top White House official Peter Navarro beyond all belief proclaimed about the Ukraine conflict: “It is essentially Modi’s war because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi”.
The gross hypocrisy of President Trump proclaiming the Ukraine conflict to be “Modi’s War” because India buys Russian fossil fuels, this report continues, is exposed by the factual reality that China is the largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels and American allies Turkey, the European Union, South Korea and Saudi Arabia combined buy more Russian fossil fuels than India, none of whom were slammed with tariffs or blamed for the Ukraine conflict—and were tariffs met by Indian refiners increasing their purchases of Russian crude oil.
As to why President Trump viciously singled out the world’s largest democracy India for retribution, this report details, the leftist New York Times, in its article “The Nobel Prize And A Testy Phone Call: How The Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled”, revealed today:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was losing patience with President Trump.
Mr. Trump had been saying — repeatedly, publicly, exuberantly — that he had “solved” the military conflict between India and Pakistan, a dispute that dates back more than 75 years and is far deeper and more complicated than Mr. Trump was making it out to be.
During a phone call on June 17, Mr. Trump brought it up again, saying how proud he was of ending the military escalation. He mentioned that Pakistan was going to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, an honor for which he had been openly campaigning. The not-so-subtle implication, according to people familiar with the call, was that Mr. Modi should do the same.
The Indian leader bristled. He told Mr. Trump that U.S. involvement had nothing to do with the recent cease-fire. It had been settled directly between India and Pakistan.
Mr. Trump largely brushed off Mr. Modi’s comments, but the disagreement — and Mr. Modi’s refusal to engage on the Nobel — has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders, whose once-close ties go back to Mr. Trump’s first term.
The dispute has played out against the backdrop of trade talks of immense importance to India and the United States, and the fallout risks pushing India closer to American adversaries in Beijing and Moscow.
Mr. Modi is expected to travel to China this weekend, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
After President Trump viciously attacked Prime Minister Modi over his Nobel Peace Prize snub, this report concludes, the Wall Street Journal observed: “The leaders of three of the world’s four most powerful nations will meet in China this weekend to discuss how to react to the upending of the international order wrought by the fourth: the U.S. under President Trump...Viewed from Beijing, the timing for this choreographed diplomatic fest couldn’t be more opportune...World leaders are flocking to China just as the Trump administration has frustrated Washington’s allies and partners, particularly in Asia, by imposing stiff trade tariffs while seeking an opening to Russia...Washington’s unpredictable foreign policy has also fueled doubts about the reliability of U.S. security commitments overseas”—an observation joined by Director Kirill Babaev of the Institute of China and Modern Asia, who assessed:
President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing this week to attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II on the Asian front.
For China, the commemoration is more than an historical ritual. It represents the culmination of a century-long struggle against foreign domination, from the Opium Wars of the mid-19th century to Japan’s defeat in 1945. Russia’s public recognition of that struggle – and the sacrifices of the Chinese people – carries immense symbolic weight for Beijing.
But Putin’s visit is not only a gesture toward history. It is a signal of unity. Russia and China are presenting the world with a shared vision, both of the past and of the future.
For the Global South, it underscores that there is an alternative to Western hegemony. For the West, it is a reminder that this alternative cannot be dismissed.
The Trump administration’s attempt to pry Moscow and Beijing apart may have been Washington’s last opportunity to preserve undisputed global primacy. That chance is gone. By 2025, Russian-Chinese foreign policy coordination is closer than at any point in the past half century, and Putin’s Beijing visit will cement that reality.
[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
Pray for peace!