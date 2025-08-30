Trump is a Cabal chump IMHO. If he wanted to end the Ukraine war, he would get rid of Zelensky and have the Ukrainians sign an updated Minsk agreement, ceding occupied lands to Russia.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps giving Ukraine more money.

Trump is playing games, waiting for Bibi to attack Iran again, and get the oil crisis going. Cutting off China’s oil has always been the endgame in “winning” the contest for unipolar hegemony by destroying the global economy and reducing the population by a few billion. The plan has always been to take down Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness, but the Cabal has miscalculated badly how strong they and the unifying Global South would be. Read the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com.

Meanwhile, in the astounding report below, Trump pressed Modi to recommend him for the Nobel Prize, and Modi told him to go pound sand. Good for him. So Peter Navarro gets back at Modi by calling the Ukraine war “Modi’s war.”

These clowns are leading us into World War III.

Via whatdoesitmean:

Pray for peace!