China’s infrastructure far outshines the US’s. The technofeudalistic WeChat social credit system in China and China’s superlative industrial policy over the past three decades have inspired great Western admiration. People in China have no free speech and are free only insofar as they go along with government policy, but who cares? Hundreds of millions have been lifted out of poverty. Larry Ellison has expressed his support for total surveillance so everyone behaves, and Bill Gates is on record with similar sentiments. They are telling us where they want to go.

As a former decision scientist who built models for our existing limited social credit system, credit scoring, I can see advantages. Credit scoring enables more efficient allocation of credit and capital. Reputation effects are valuable information, and so on. However, credit scoring is highly regulated and does not allow demerits for political views or race. The same should be true for any WeChat-imitating X that Elon ultimately succeeds in putting over on the American people. Westerners who have been to China recently have praised the efficiency of WeChat and are uniformly impressed with the high-speed rail system and the subways in the higher-tier cities (click on the image above for a YouTube video) and the general cleanliness and safety of Chinese city streets.

Although this might be hard to accomplish in our oligopolistic, banker-dominated system, any national payments scheme should be offered as a public utility—without usury. Our banking regulations currently permit a scandalous level of interest rate gouging. The President even yelled at the liberal-dominated big banks for debanking conservatives. There should be laws preventing that. That was Democratic fascism at work.

Two final points: We need to insist (as Norway has recently done) that cash continues to exist. A cashless system carries significant security risks, and not only for individuals. We also need to adopt a direct democracy plebiscite system (such as Switzerland’s) to let the people decide on significant issues of national concern, like going to war.

As one Silicon Valley tycoon (I can’t remember which) declared some years ago, privacy is over. Get used to it. The private contractors collect your data and sell it to the government. Surveillance capitalism enables the system to offer you the purchases you will most likely want, right?

Unfortunately, I don’t think the above is where the Neocon Cabal intends to take us. They want a reproduction-hampered, “disciplined” US population that will be enslaved in a ChiCom-style social credit system to wage war on the Russians and Chinese and fulfill the Neocons’ long-standing plans to take them down at their historical moments of demographic weakness. China may have been promised the lead role initially, but the Cabal has double-crossed them. This is my operating hypothesis, anyway.

The attack on Iran and the ensuing Middle East oil crisis will be the tip-off. Will President Trump kick it off with a kinetic attack on Iran? It is time to wrest control of the US military away from the Zionist lobby, as Col. MacGregor has argued.

I hope I’m wrong.

Pray for peace!