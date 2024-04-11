[Edited to replace “sudo” with “suno.”] I am an amateur songwriter and am blown away by the capabilities of the latest generation of AI songwriting programs, Suno.com and Udio.com. Click on the image above to listen to “Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane,” one of two gens of a song Sudo made from this prompt:

an emotional upbeat wistful R&B song about remembering what it was like to be a teenager in the 1960s, driving around town

Click on the image above for another effort, “Ecstatic Eden”:

an upbeat energetic future bass song about the coming of new civilization where people live in peace and harmony with nature

On just a couple of visits, one to each site, I would say Suno is better.

What is amazing is the ability to use an LLM to write the lyrics, and then to have them seamlessly sung in a presentable voice by an AI vocalist with a melody and accompaniment in many possible styles. The amount of compute involved must be staggering. The sites are free as of now.

The current state of copyright law maintains that AI-generated products have no copyright protection, not even for the person who wrote the prompt. If there is detectable human involvement, for example, complete lyrics, those would be protected by copyright as it is generally understood today. So songwriters may write the lyrics and have Suno or Udio provide the vocals and accompaniment.

My approach to AI now is that it is like riding a horse: it’s not that intelligent and you have to tell it exactly what you want it to do. It also has “a mind of its own” with some psychotic tendencies that may come to the surface at any time. It also has only a tenuous commitment to doing what you tell it to do.

A pleasant diversion! Have fun!

