US consumers put up with usury without complaint. We are being whipped into submission, in part by financial repression.

Grok:

Consumer interest rates in China are at historically low levels as of mid-2026, driven by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) maintaining accommodative monetary policy amid efforts to support growth, consumption, and the property sector. Rates are benchmarked against the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), which banks use as a reference for most lending.

tradingeconomics.com

Key Benchmark Rates (as of April/May 2026)

1-year LPR (benchmark for most corporate, personal, and short-term consumer loans): 3.00% — unchanged for 11 straight months at a record low. tradingeconomics.com

5-year LPR (primary reference for mortgages and longer-term loans): 3.50% — also held steady. cnbc.com

These are the lowest levels in recent history, reflecting PBOC’s “moderately loose” stance.Specific Consumer Lending Rates

Mortgages (personal housing loans): Weighted average rates for new loans hovered around 3.06–3.1% in late 2025/early 2026. Many existing mortgages have been refinanced downward following prior LPR cuts. Rates can vary by bank, region, loan-to-value ratio, and borrower profile but generally track the 5-year LPR closely. en.macromicro.me

General personal/consumer loans (unsecured or consumption loans): Often in the 3–4% range for prime borrowers from major banks, though some banks temporarily hiked select consumer loan rates to around 3%+ in early 2025 amid rising bad debt concerns (after cuts to as low as 2.5%). Weighted average overall lending rates were around 3.55% in Q4 2025. theglobeandmail.com

Credit cards and online/micro-loans: These are higher and more variable. Annualized rates can range from low double digits to up to ~24% (the de facto regulatory ceiling enforced by courts; many online platforms target below 20% average all-in cost). Banks set their own rates with full disclosure required; typical effective rates often exceed 10–18% depending on usage and repayment. scmp.com

Auto loans: Promotional financing from automakers (e.g., Tesla, Xiaomi, Geely) has included very low or zero-interest plans for 5–8 years to boost sales. Standard bank auto loan rates typically fall in the 4–8% range, influenced by credit score and term. mordorintelligence.com

Context and Trends

Overall weighted average loan rate for new loans (corporate + household): Around 3.1–3.55% recently, among the lowest globally. english.news.cn

Rates are “floating” and often adjusted based on LPR resets (monthly). Actual rates charged to consumers include spreads depending on risk, collateral, and bank competition.

China has regulatory caps on high-cost lending (courts generally won’t enforce above ~24% annualized including fees) and has tightened oversight on consumer finance to curb defaults.

Compared to many Western countries, China’s official consumer rates are notably lower, but access can be tighter for lower-credit or informal borrowers, where fintech/online rates are higher.

Rates can change with PBOC policy; the central bank has signaled continued support but held benchmarks steady in recent months due to resilient Q1 2026 growth and external factors. For the most precise quote, check with specific Chinese banks (e.g., ICBC, Bank of China) or platforms, as individual offers vary. Data is drawn from PBOC, Trading Economics, Reuters, and official reports.