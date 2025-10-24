Image: Wikipedia

Martin Armstrong is arguing against his own historical models, which predict war in 2026. So long as Trump continues to be the Neocons’ puppet, we will see the Cold War plans detailed in my pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com come to fruition.

From the look on Marty’s face in recent interviews, it is clear he believes his model.

The report is available for free download and distribution at https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/products_services/products/sorry-link-is-noe-fixed-for-free-download/.

It is scandalous that the lamestream media will not interview Armstrong, one of the most highly respected financial analysts in the world.

Here is Sonnet 4.5’s summary:

Summary: Russia-Peace Deal Document Main Thesis This document by Martin Armstrong argues that lasting peace with Russia is achievable through economic integration and free trade, criticizing NATO, the EU, and US “Neocons” as the primary obstacles to peace. Key Arguments Historical Context Ethnic Hatred in Ukraine : Details Ukraine’s history of ethnic cleansing, particularly against Poles, Jews, and Russians during WWII and the 2014 Odessa massacre. Argues this hatred is systematically taught to Ukrainian children.

Ukraine’s Statehood: Claims Ukraine was never a legitimate independent nation until briefly in 1917-1918, characterizing it as historically a “borderland” of various empires. 2014 Ukraine Crisis Alleges US officials (McCain, Nuland) orchestrated the Maidan Revolution

Claims the unelected interim government began the civil war by attacking the Donbas

Argues Russia’s 2022 intervention was defensive, responding to NATO expansion and threats Economic Blueprint for Peace Drawing on Roman Empire history, the document argues peace requires: Free trade as the binding force between nations

Joint ventures in Russian rare earths and Arctic resources

Tunnel from Russia to Alaska for economic integration

Lifting all sanctions (which author claims never work historically)

Honoring the Minsk Agreement to allow Donbas autonomy/separation Critique of Current Approach Sanctions Failure : Provides historical examples (Cuba, North Korea, Iran) showing sanctions don’t achieve regime change

NATO/EU Dishonesty : Claims Angela Merkel admitted Minsk Agreements were deception to buy time for Ukrainian military buildup

Neocon Influence: Criticizes figures like Madeleine Albright, Victoria Nuland, and Antony Blinken for personal biases against Russia Warning Predicts computer models forecast war escalation in 2026

Warns forcing Putin’s defeat would trigger a coup bringing worse Russian leaders to power

Argues Trump’s current sanctions approach mirrors failed Neocon strategies Proposed Peace Plan Drop all sanctions on Russia Allow joint US-Russia ventures with guarantees Establish free trade zones Build Russia-Alaska tunnel EU must honor Minsk Agreement or US exits NATO Ukraine must hold elections and allow Donbas referendum US prohibits investment in Ukraine if these terms rejected The document strongly advocates for economic engagement over confrontation, arguing current Western policy risks WWIII while serving narrow political interests rather than genuine security concerns.

Pray for peace!