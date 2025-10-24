Martin Armstrong's peace proposal
honor Minsk; free trade; exit NATO if EU doesn't go along
Image: Wikipedia
Martin Armstrong is arguing against his own historical models, which predict war in 2026. So long as Trump continues to be the Neocons’ puppet, we will see the Cold War plans detailed in my pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com come to fruition.
From the look on Marty’s face in recent interviews, it is clear he believes his model.
The report is available for free download and distribution at https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/products_services/products/sorry-link-is-noe-fixed-for-free-download/.
It is scandalous that the lamestream media will not interview Armstrong, one of the most highly respected financial analysts in the world.
Here is Sonnet 4.5’s summary:
Summary: Russia-Peace Deal Document
Main Thesis
This document by Martin Armstrong argues that lasting peace with Russia is achievable through economic integration and free trade, criticizing NATO, the EU, and US “Neocons” as the primary obstacles to peace.
Key Arguments
Historical Context
Ethnic Hatred in Ukraine: Details Ukraine’s history of ethnic cleansing, particularly against Poles, Jews, and Russians during WWII and the 2014 Odessa massacre. Argues this hatred is systematically taught to Ukrainian children.
Ukraine’s Statehood: Claims Ukraine was never a legitimate independent nation until briefly in 1917-1918, characterizing it as historically a “borderland” of various empires.
2014 Ukraine Crisis
Alleges US officials (McCain, Nuland) orchestrated the Maidan Revolution
Claims the unelected interim government began the civil war by attacking the Donbas
Argues Russia’s 2022 intervention was defensive, responding to NATO expansion and threats
Economic Blueprint for Peace
Drawing on Roman Empire history, the document argues peace requires:
Free trade as the binding force between nations
Joint ventures in Russian rare earths and Arctic resources
Tunnel from Russia to Alaska for economic integration
Lifting all sanctions (which author claims never work historically)
Honoring the Minsk Agreement to allow Donbas autonomy/separation
Critique of Current Approach
Sanctions Failure: Provides historical examples (Cuba, North Korea, Iran) showing sanctions don’t achieve regime change
NATO/EU Dishonesty: Claims Angela Merkel admitted Minsk Agreements were deception to buy time for Ukrainian military buildup
Neocon Influence: Criticizes figures like Madeleine Albright, Victoria Nuland, and Antony Blinken for personal biases against Russia
Warning
Predicts computer models forecast war escalation in 2026
Warns forcing Putin’s defeat would trigger a coup bringing worse Russian leaders to power
Argues Trump’s current sanctions approach mirrors failed Neocon strategies
Proposed Peace Plan
Drop all sanctions on Russia
Allow joint US-Russia ventures with guarantees
Establish free trade zones
Build Russia-Alaska tunnel
EU must honor Minsk Agreement or US exits NATO
Ukraine must hold elections and allow Donbas referendum
US prohibits investment in Ukraine if these terms rejected
The document strongly advocates for economic engagement over confrontation, arguing current Western policy risks WWIII while serving narrow political interests rather than genuine security concerns.
Pray for peace!