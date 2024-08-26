I am back from attending a nephew’s wedding in South Dakota. It is becoming harder each day to keep up with the firehose of news as the globalists launch their final assault that will likely involve a major energy crisis (at least), a widespread cyber event, further attacks inside Russia that will eventually precipitate a response, and who knows whatever else.

I am posting this Martin Armstrong interview from a couple of days ago because Armstrong candidly reveals what his cyclical indicators are telling him, including for the stock market and Treasuries, which he recommends avoiding as the debt crisis unfolds. The forecasts in this interview are world-shaking.

See also Armstrong’s interview with Greg Hunter on Friday.

Pray for peace! Have a blessed Monday!