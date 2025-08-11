Martin Armstrong’s forecasts are based on his cycle analysis, which is based on his data on a host of monetary, fiscal, and other variables stretching back thousands of years. I’ve been following him since the 1980s, reading his typed dispatches from prison, and welcoming him back once the Supreme Court had him released from prison, where he was held on civil contempt for seven years or so for not turning over his model’s code to the CIA. His models have made numerous uncannily accurate calls over the past decades that have earned him respect in high finance circles.

So I take these forecasts seriously. The Alaska summit is a joke, a distraction, probably, while NATO figures out a convincing false flag to blame on the Russians. But given the sad state of Western militaries, unable to build the hi-tech weapons they thrive on because China won’t give them their rare earths, Trump’s highest achievement may be to keep us out of the European theater.

That’s if you believe the Deep State wants peace. They don’t. Trump is just an actor, in my considered opinion. He may or may not want to keep us out of war, but since when has the President been able to tell the Cabal and the Deep State what to do?

American politics is theater. Never forget that.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Int’l War vs Civil Unrest/Revolution Posted Aug 10, 2025 by Martin Armstrong | QUESTION: Good evening Martin, Could the war possibilities the models are producing reflect civil unrest in multiple nations at once rather than a world war? Could today’s Jacobins be about to meet Mr Guillotine? Thanks … FA in Arkansas ANSWER: This WWIII appears to be far more chaotic than WWI or WWII. There is a rise in tensions globally that is unrelated, as it is not orchestrated by a single entity. It appears that wherever there has historically been tension or conflict, it is resurfacing more like a contagion. Throughout history, this has led to significant changes, such as Rome overthrowing its king in 509 BC, establishing a Republic, and Greece adopting a similar approach by overthrowing its tyrants, ultimately giving birth to Democracy. We also have a separate model defined as Civil Unrest, for this also builds in intensity and becomes revolutions erupting from domestic conditions. Both models tend to correlate with the ECM insofar as when the economy turns downward, that is when you see the most significant rise in civil unrest. Note that the Panic Cycle here is 2029. There was WWI, which led to the uprisings like the Russian Revolution in 1917 that grew out of unrest and a lack of CONFIDENCE in the government. Compare the Civil Unrest model to the International War. They both show 2026 as key periods. It will be this war that causes the overthrow of governments, just as took place in Russia with the overthrow of the Russian Tsar. This is what 2032 is All About

Pray for peace!