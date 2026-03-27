I do wish Armstrong would publish how he derives his models, but as they are the source of his income, I can understand why he doesn’t. However, if they were open source, it’s not clear that the advantage would go solely to “the bad guys,” as he alleges.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

The Cycles Warn The US Cannot Defeat Iran

Posted Mar 26, 2026 by Martin Armstrong |

QUESTION: Do you think Trump will send in troops and what will be the result?Will Iran defeat the United States?

ZT

ANSWER: You’re asking the question that NOBODY in Washington wants to confront. Will the United States be defeated by Iran?

Based on my cyclical analysis, historical precedent, and current trajectory, let me give you the answer that will make the neocons furious:

YES. The United States will be defeated in Iran—not necessarily not just on the battlefield, but STRATEGICALLY, ECONOMICALLY, and POLITICALLY.

Sending in troops that end up with thousands in returning home in body-bags will show the entire world that Iran can defeat the mighty USA. That will send a smoke signal to Russia and China that the US cannot possible deend both Europe and Taiwan while also tied up defending Netanyahu.

Sending in troops will be a suicide mission. This is not going to be D-Day. We do not have the troops to conquer Iran, and Netanyahu does not care how many Americans will die for his personal vendetta. Iran has a major army, and this is NOT going to be a cakewalk. The advice being given to Trump is such a bald-faced lie that it is putting the entire world at risk, all for the defense of the sadistic character of Netanyahu. Sending in troops will be a suicide mission. We do NOT have the personnel to wage this war, and my sources are screaming that even the Marines are not renewing all because this is NOT a war that is in the American interest, but is a religious war for Netanyahu.

The military strength of Iran is far superior and Trump may claim we have already won by taking out their Navy and bombing their above ground operations, but Iran has dozens of deep underground facilities that nothing should of a nuke would possible reach. Aside from that, I would be very concerned that Iran is now pushing for a nuclear weapon ASAP and they have the missile capability. Once they announce that they now have the nukes, this changes everything.

Israel is effectively out of defense. Trump is now taking resources from Ukraine and sending them to Israel, which will not change the outcome. Iran has strategically planned for the end game and has the largest stockpile of ballistic missiles perhaps in the world, but certainly in the region.

Now even Saudi Arabia is demanding the US wipe out Iran for now Epic Fury has risen the Epic Persian Lion. They have seriously underestimated Iran and Trump did not listen to American intelligence and took Netanyahu’s word instead.

I warned that the war cycle turned up in 2014 and that would begin in Ukraine. But I also warned that WWIII will NOT be a single front, but we are looking at wars around the globe. The computer is showing this is going to extend into 2028 and that it should have turn higher exponentially here in 2026.

The half-cycle turning point was here in 2026. At the last WEC I also warned that 2026 would be a Panic Cycle Year when it came to war, markets, and the economy. It pains me deeply to see how the Neocons have infiltrated the Trump Administration and that this insane arrogance will lead to the defeat of the United States for the stated goals of regime change, causing a revolution, destroying their ballistic misiles, and ending their nuclear program have all failed. At this point, if I were Iran, I would be working night and day to finish that nuke for that is the only way at this point to discredit Netanyahu. This was a stupid move sold to Trump that just killing the Ayatolla would bring down the government which was totally fictional. Now Trump risks the entire stability of the world as a whole all for Netanyahu. Instead of securing the future for Israel, Netanyahu may undermine its future as it can no longer defend agains Iranian missiles and Russia is now sending drones to Iran.