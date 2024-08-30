Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Can the Dollar Survive a Civil War?

Posted Aug 30, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

COMMENT: It appears that your forecast for an American Civil War will also materialize. You have pointed out numerous times. People make immediate decisions like conquering Iraq and never think what is the end result. They Have done the same with these illegals. Thank you for pointing out the stupidity of their actions. What will happen when the checks stop. And then they want to disarm us. What a combination.

REPLY: This will probably be the last election in the United States, for we will most likely split into three regional governments. We will deal with that at the upcoming WEC. There is no question that post-election violence will be extreme. Whenever you have this winner-takes-all system and political corruption unfolds, the LEFT is not seeking to govern the nation; they are seeking to oppress all opponents. You are witnessing what the LEFT is doing in the UK.

Here is Tony Blair’s apology. This is my point. They never think about what takes place after the rash action. This is what we will suffer because of the flood of illegals who are here for free everything vote Democrat. That is why they would NOT allow RFK to be in the Democratic primary. This has all been planned from the start. I told everyone that Biden would step down. They did the debate and ate their own, knowing he was mentally incompetent.

Democracies are supposed to be where people have the right to vote. The Democrats were denied the right even to select their candidate. This is tyranny, for Kamala was merely installed. She will sit down for a press conference but has to bring her VP. She was Border Czar, then put in charge of AI, probably because she should at least spell two-letter words. She was sent to the Munich Security Conference and repeated what the Neocons told her – Ukraine should join NATO, knowing this would poke the Bear.

Typically, governments go into civil wars when there is a conflict that is culturally/ethnically, religiously, or racially driven, and we are now checking that box and just waiting for the election. We will face a rigged and contested election that neither side will accept. When there is no confidence in the government anymore, the ONLY resolution is always violence. History confirms this prognostication. How can there be such fantastic polls for Kamala, who never won a single delegate during the 2020 primary, and we look at the only real independent poll organization that shows confidence in Congress down to 7%?

It does not matter who wins. This election will NEVER be accepted, and it certainly will NOT unify the country. The Democratic Convention threw Trump’s name out 329 times. It was just a hate fest. That will ensure violence. The LEFT will never accept a Trump victory – NO WAY!!!!!

There is no belief that this election will be free and fair. The United States has declined into this dangerous characteristic that warns the country is far too divided to stand. I am concerned that the dollar may decline FOR THIS REASON. I want to think that reform is possible. Unfortunately, history tells us that when an empire, nation, country, or city-state is this divided, REFORM becomes possible only AFTER violence.

