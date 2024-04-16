The video explains that illegal immigrants coming into the country wear a “debt obligation wristband” showing the amount that must be repaid to the cartels, incentivizing immigrants to earn money any way they can in the US.

This scheme represents an entrepreneurial innovation in the trade of human trafficking. Click on the image to go to the video on X, then click on the video to get sound.

Via X:

"Debt Bondage” works to Dr Phil:

"What Americans need to know is that what I'm holding in my hand here today is America's new slave trade." This is a must-watch. Jones explains that children as young as 10 DAYS OLD come across the border with wristbands, how women are sold into sex slavery and how illegals are forced into criminal activity in the US. This is horrifying, and the Biden Administration is fine with it. JONES: “In the old days, the cartels didn't care where you came from, what country you came from to cross that river right there was $100 on average. But when we got overrun, they said we can send them throughout the country and we can keep them indebted to us for years, if not decades to come." "So they began collecting what we call their personal identifying information. And once they found out their country of origin, where they came from, their mothers name, their fathers, their home, their phone number. And then they figured out where they were going. They got a wristband." "Then their family's going to pay for it. Okay. So they're controlling getting this child across the river and they know the family roots of this child. And what do they do with that information? They hold them hostage. That's exactly right. Not only are they indebted on our side in the United States, but yet their family in the country where they came from can be held accountable." "This is a tectonic shift and their normal operation. So what are they doing to pay this off? How many of them have skill sets? Many of them don't. So now this is where many of the women are going to go into commercial sex. This is where many of the men are going to become burglars, robbers, drug dealers, all to pay these organizations in a foreign country."