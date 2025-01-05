The chaos is mounting. Is the current flu in China real, or are they engineering another plandemic to export to the US?

As regular readers know, I have concluded the C19 plandemic was a joint effort of the WEF Cabal and the CCP to “level down” the West’s population and economic strength. Or has the Cabal retaliated against China with a new real damaging flu that they will try to spread in the West to continue their depopulation drive?

In any event, in the real world of economics, China is winning, partly because the Cabal decided to trash Europe by taking away its Russian energy to make it an energy vassal state of the US. The European industrial base is leaving for China.

Long-time China booster Cyrus Janssen (I believe he is married to a Chinese woman) lays out the challenges facing the new administration dealing with China, which is now the dominant power in global manufacturing.

We need to clear the air over C19 and the mRNA genetic therapies. With its damaging spike protein, C19 was a poison; that is now known with certainty. Both C19 and the mRNA “vaccines”—also poisons—were made by teams of American and Chinese scientists.

At this point, all I can surmise with any degree of confidence is that the plutocrats of the West and the East set off on a very bad path toward global depopulation that needs to be stopped and dealt with—with whatever moral strength is left in the populace.

Janssen summarizes some Bloomberg research on China’s position in the world that should be pretty stunning to American policymakers and cause them to change their emphasis from military conquest to peaceful development.

But as I have written, I believe the Neocons harbor dreams of creating a Middle Eastern Armageddon to cut off China’s oil supply—its Achilles’ heel, as Janssen acknowledges—to cripple their economy and induce mass starvation among the Chinese people.

The weeks are running down for the Cabal’s puppet, Bibi Netanyahu, to do its master’s bidding in this regard before the Inauguration.

Pray for peace!