Our government needs radical reform. We need laws that protect transactional freedom to prevent a social credit system from strangling us, and we’re already moving in the opposite direction. The banks are given inordinate privileges of money creation and should not be allowed to discriminate in awarding their services.

Via armstrongeconomics.com:

Major Banks Debanking Christians

Posted Apr 23, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

Debanking has become a major issue in recent years as institutions feel the current government gives them leeway to discriminate against customers based on their political beliefs. This is happening throughout the Western world. Most recently, fifteen attorneys general sent a letter to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan about his bank’s “troubling financial pattern” of debanking Christians. “Bank of America has a track record of de-banking religious organizations,” the letter states, “

We are especially troubled by Bank of America’s track record of discriminating against religious ministries.” Bank of America has been banishing Christians and Christian organizations from accessing their accounts for years without penalty.

Timothy of Two Project International founder Steve Curtis told Fox News about his experience with Bank of America. His organization trains Christian pastors in 65 countries, and has banked with BOA since 2011. Curtis said that one day in 2020, his card simply declined “out of the blue.” The bank said that his account would be restricted for three weeks before it was deactivated, but the bank failed to cite a reason for the closure. “We had people all over the world,” Curtis told reporters. “We travel a lot and we need these cards in the field. And so, it had the potential to be very disruptive for us,” he continued. The only answer he received was that his Christian organization was “engaged in a type of business that they had chosen not to service.”

Lance Wallnau, a Christian author and preacher, was falsely accused of money laundering and had his account frozen. Indigenous Advance Ministries, a Christian organization that cares for the poverty-stricken people of Uganda, was debanked by Bank of America in April 2023. A church in Memphis that donated to the organization was also debanked. Bank of America simply said that the business operated above the “bank’s risk tolerance” and it took months for the ministries to gain access to their funds.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects American citizens from blatant discrimination based on religion. If a bank were refusing to allow Hindus, Muslims, Jews, or any other religion from accessing their bank accounts, there would be civil unrest on the streets. The west permits the open persecution of Christians because 1) they do not want nations to have a united identiy (i.e. a Christian nation), 2) Christians tend to vote Conservative.

The corruption goes deeper. “In addition to the bank’s religious account closures and disregard for viewpoint diversity, we are also deeply concerned about recent revelations that Bank of America voluntarily shared its customers’ private financial data with the federal government as part of a wildly overbroad financial surveillance scheme intended to identify domestic terrorists,” the letter reads. The Biden Administration has asked banks to back to them regarding their political adversaries and their supporters.

On March 6, 2024, the House Select SubcommiEee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government found that “the federal government was engaged in broad financial surveillance, prying into the private transactions of American consumers. This surveillance “was not predicated on any specific evidence of particularized criminal conduct and, even worse, it keyed on terms and specific transactions that concerned core political and religious expression protected by the Constitution,”’ the audit found.

Banks were instructed to search transactions for keywords such as “Trump” and “MAGA” to look for “domestic terrorists.” They even asked banks to look for people who had purchased certain books such as religious texts. The federal government announced years ago without hesitation that the right-wing Conservatives are the biggest threat that they face, and they see you as the enemy. The federal government has an ongoing list of “hate groups” that includes Christian organizations simple because they do not agree with the far-left narrative.

This is serious. Banks now have the ability to financially ruin individuals and organizations without just cause, bypassing every protection awarded to us in the Constitution. It is not only legal but encouraged for banks to discriminate against Christians and conservatives.

Imagine how much easier this will be once we move to digital currency under CBDC and the government can see our transactions in real-time, debanking anyone who they feel does not fall in line.

Wells Fargo is also under investigation for similar discriminatory practices. Both are members of the UN-backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance that aims to financially jeopardize anyone not adhering to the climate change agenda. Over 144 banks in 44 different countries with total assets of $74 trillion have joined this alliance.

Major banking institutions have been weaponized by the government. More attention needs to be paid to this insurmountable issue as the banks now have the authority to search an individual’s transactions and label them a domestic terrorist. The rule of law has been completely abandoned in America – this is no longer the land of the free.