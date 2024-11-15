America looks like the poor little rich boy sitting in his decaying, decrepit mansion while the rest of the kids are riding on shiny new bikes outside.

This is another hard-hitting piece from Kevin Walmsley at “Inside China Business.” China is outfitting the global South with Huawei Internet and Chinese manufacturers at low prices, and America's own actions are putting it in a corner.

As Putin said to Xi at a recent gathering (paraphrasing): “America will never catch up. They are fifteen years too late.”

And yes, I think we can thank Obama for that. The Chinese deployed their huge stash of dollars well.

In Purchasing Power Parity terms, China’s GDP has surpassed that of the US:

The Neocons, with their genocidal mentality, see the historic demographic weakness of China and Russia as an opportunity to suppress them into extinction, Deuteronomy-style. This is not the new Covenant..

Repent! Pray for peace! Your actions will be judged.