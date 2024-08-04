leaky faucet

Other sites, especially Dr. McCullough’s, provide far better coverage of vaccine issues than I can, so I generally don’t dip my toe into those waters. But I saw a Kevin McKernan post on X that led to the following exposition of leaky vaccines.

Via GTP-4o:

The term "leaky vaccine" refers to a type of vaccine that reduces the severity of symptoms in vaccinated individuals without fully preventing infection or transmission of the virus. This contrasts with "perfect" vaccines, which block both disease symptoms and transmission. The concept of leaky vaccines has significant implications for the evolution and spread of viruses. Leaky vaccines enhance host immunity, allowing vaccinated individuals to survive longer despite being infected. This extended survival period permits the transmission of the virus, including highly virulent strains that might otherwise die out quickly if the host succumbed rapidly to the infection. This phenomenon has been observed in the context of Marek’s disease in chickens, where the use of a leaky vaccine led to the emergence of more virulent strains of the virus, posing a greater risk to unvaccinated populations​ (Epidemics PSU)​​ (SciTechDaily)​. The implications of leaky vaccines are of particular concern in both animal and human health contexts. For instance, vaccines for diseases like whooping cough, malaria, and HIV are considered leaky, potentially leading to the evolution of more virulent pathogens if not managed properly​ (livescience.com)​. This concept is critical in understanding how vaccination strategies can impact viral evolution and the importance of developing vaccines that can both prevent disease symptoms and halt transmission effectively.

The AIs are almost all aligned to the party line that the mRNA vaxxes worked. GPT-4o told me the Cleveland Clinic study supports vax effectiveness. It refused to present a reference that vaxxed people can transmit the virus. With confusing obfuscations, the Big Lie will be perpetrated until the revolution.

But we know the mRNA vaxxes do not prevent transmission. I finally got good old MS Copilot (Bing search + GPT-4) to give a relatively straight answer.

Via livescience.com:

'Leaky' Vaccines May Fuel Evolution of Deadlier Viruses News By Tia Ghose Some vaccines may cause viruses to evolve into deadlier forms, a new study suggests. Chickens that are vaccinated against a strain of Herpes known as Marek's virus may allow the unvaccinated birds in the flock to catch a deadlier version of the same virus. The effect has so far been demonstrated with just one bird virus, though it's possible it may also occur with some human vaccines, the researchers said. Still, among humans, the evolution of the virus into a deadlier strain would only be possible in cases where vaccinated people can still spread a virus even if they show no symptoms of disease, as is the case for some newer human vaccines, such as whooping cough. But that doesn't mean you should forgo the jab at your doctor's office; if anything, the new results provide even more reason for people to get vaccinated, said study co-author Andrew Read, a disease ecologist at Pennsylvania State University in State College. After all, if a human vaccine lets deadlier versions of a disease flourish, that is all the more reason to be protected from those deadly strains, he added. [5 Dangerous Vaccine Myths] Long-standing theory Read and his colleagues crunched the numbers several years ago and found that in some circumstances, certain types of animal vaccines could lead to the evolution of more virulent strains of disease. But the idea was controversial and no one knew whether it was more than a theory. The team looked for the evolution of viruses by studying the course of a particular disease known as Marek's virus, which has a vaccine. In its usual form, Marek's disease may take about two months to kill a chicken, causing numerous lesions to grow in the animal's body and causing one-sided paralysis. But in its deadliest forms, the disease can cause unvaccinated chicks to quickly become disoriented and paralyzed, unable to feed or move. The most virulent strain can kill chicks in about a week, the researchers said. Usually, however, birds with the deadliest strains die so quickly they don't have time to spread the virus, so transmission is snuffed out quickly, Read said.

Doesn’t this sound like propaganda for “a pandemic of the unvaccinated?” Here is GPT-4o’s explanation of how it works.

Leaky vaccines, unlike "perfect" vaccines, do not completely prevent infection or transmission of a virus. Instead, they primarily reduce the severity of symptoms in vaccinated individuals. This partial protection creates an environment where more virulent strains of a virus can survive and spread, leading to potential evolutionary consequences. Here’s how it works: Extended Host Survival: Leaky vaccines help infected individuals survive longer despite being infected by a virus. Normally, highly virulent strains would kill their host quickly, reducing the chances of transmission. However, with leaky vaccines, hosts can live longer and continue to spread the virus. Continued Transmission: Because vaccinated individuals can still transmit the virus, the virus continues to spread within the population. This means that even highly virulent strains, which would otherwise die out quickly due to killing their hosts too fast, can continue to circulate and infect new hosts. Selective Pressure: In a population where leaky vaccines are widely used, there is a selective pressure that favors the survival of more virulent strains. Since these strains can cause severe disease even in vaccinated hosts, they have a transmission advantage over less virulent strains, which might be more easily controlled by the immune response in vaccinated individuals. Evolution of Virulence: Over time, the virus population can evolve to become more virulent. As more virulent strains are able to survive and transmit due to the partial protection provided by leaky vaccines, these strains can become more prevalent. This phenomenon has been observed in the context of Marek’s disease in chickens. The use of a leaky vaccine for Marek’s disease allowed highly virulent strains of the virus to persist and spread within poultry populations, leading to increased virulence over time​ (Epidemics PSU)​​ (SciTechDaily)​​ (livescience.com)​. In summary, leaky vaccines can inadvertently promote the evolution of more virulent virus strains by allowing infected hosts to survive and transmit the virus for longer periods, thus giving an advantage to more aggressive viral variants. This highlights the importance of developing vaccines that not only protect against disease but also prevent transmission to mitigate the risk of evolving virulence.

Wading into the medical literature nowadays is like being thrown into a garbage truck. Between VAERS and the excess deaths so phenomenally correlated with vax rollouts, I’m convinced not to take another one as long as I live. The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is not going to get to kill me that easily.

Have a blessed day!