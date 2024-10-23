Share this post"Layoffs at John Deere blow up investment thesis on food shortages"elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Layoffs at John Deere blow up investment thesis on food shortages"Kevin Walmsley, "Inside China Business"Elliott MiddletonOct 23, 20243Share this post"Layoffs at John Deere blow up investment thesis on food shortages"elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe US is losing markets worldwide in its quest to become the Neocon “Fortress of Solitude.”Pray for peace!3Share this post"Layoffs at John Deere blow up investment thesis on food shortages"elliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext