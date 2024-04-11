false flag

False flag events are used to get wars started. I was red-pilled by 9-11, the demolition of three World Trade Towers that was used — clumsily, with lies out in the open — to motivate the public to support a war against Iraq.

So it is no surprise that among the red-pilled, the Awake — to the fact that World War III is underway, comprising a global assault on humanity and everything that it holds sacred — many are waiting for the next false flag to get us into a world war.

The Plandemic seems to have failed to cull enough of the population to meet the Enemy’s objectives (yet; we do not know the long-term toll of the genetic injections), and the conflicts in the Middle East, designed to create a global energy crisis that will cause starvation around the world, are in a state of suspended animation. We wait for possible Iranian reprisal against naked Israeli provocation.

So to know our Enemy is to acknowledge they have the power to control virtually every government in the world, to get those quislings to execute all the evils of the Plandemic.

They have the power to slip substances with unknown properties and effects into our bodies without our knowledge by spraying them in the air, putting them in the water, or our food.

The Enemy has more power than any other evil force that has visited this world in recorded history. We acknowledge that.

To know ourselves, we must know where we came from. We were created by a God who gave us life and set us on this Earth to do his will, something we don’t always do.

Life comes with an implicit promise that if we do God’s will, everything will be all right, even in the face of the most withering odds. Bible-reading Christians know that the path to reunification with our maker may involve violent death.

Yet Jesus showed us a Way to live — which includes vigorous self-defense, I believe — that accords with God’s will and will ensure our reunification with him in the end.

We can choose to live in the flesh or the Spirit. The flesh is subject to fear of death. The Spirit is not.

In any event, if we do God’s will as long as we are alive, we can do nothing better.

Bring it on, Satan! Your defeat was ordained long ago.

Have a blessed day! No fear!