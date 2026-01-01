Katherine Hu gives us a deep, subtly nuanced look at social psychology in China today. Yu Menglong was a beautifully handsome and talented performer who allegedly became the sexual plaything of CCP insiders, and ended up dead when he refused to play. This case has captured the imagination of the Chinese people.

Hu also describes the covert delegitimization of Xi Jinping and the shift of power to another group, while Xi’s supporters and being systematically removed. I like the faces of the new guys much more; I’d like to think that as level-headed military guys they see that there is no military option regarding Taiwan. But how will they handle a US kinetic provocation? That is the question. The transfer of arms to Taiwan is a strategic nothingburger.

I hope the Chinese figure out a way out of the Beast system; i.e., how to have a semi-centrally directed economy that thrives without imposing neo-feudalism. The rest of the world is waiting. Meanwhile, the Western governments seem to want to emulate the worst aspects of the Communist regime.

This is a remarkable report. Enjoy!

Pray for peace!