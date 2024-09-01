Jonathan Cahn's latest interpretation of current events in terms of End Times prophecies
“The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days”:
Rabbi Cahn's interpretations of current events’ symbolism parallel the Book of Revelation. If you believe that the universe is holographic and that God speaks through the field in symbols, you will find this fascinating. It will require faith to remain hopeful, but that does seem to be the message of our times. (Tl;dr: yes, these are the last days.)
Have a blessed Labor Day weekend!