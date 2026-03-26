As a Yale English major myself (with a PhD in Economics, strangely), I am sympathetic to Jiang’s narrrative analyses of history and current events. He makes mistakes (a lot), but does not shy away from discussing what must be going on among Western elites. (Nor do Putin or Chinese diplomats.) Jiang says Jesus represents the truth. His overall philosophy — and he is a preacher — is a kind of syncretistic New Age mix, however. I think he is an original, not a CCP mouthpiece, although they certainly must keep tabs on him.

Pray for peace!