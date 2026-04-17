Singaporean Sean Foo covers Jensen Huang’s comments on the AI race between China and the US. China may be slightly behind in top-tier chips, but they are ahead in energy, talent, and capacity to mass-produce chips. Huang believes the US and China should work together on AI. From a business perspective, he says Nvidia has had to give up its once-leading position in China. China is going cold turkey on its chips.

US policy will lead to the global dissemination of the Chinese chip stack. China is the largest trading partner of over 120 countries; for the US, it’s about 30. China is the top provider of development goods to what is now called the Global South. And China’s chip stack is cheaper and already more widely applied in real-world applications than US chips.

To me, this is another hint that the Neocons see no need to accommodate a long-term relationship with China.

Pray for peace!