Jeffrey Sachs schools the EU parliament on reality, repudiates Cabal/Neocon & Israeli warmongering
maximum truthiness; more evidence that Trump is real--but will he stand up to Bibi when the Cabal makes its move?
President Trump is sending the loudest possible signals that the US wants to play ball with the rest of the world and is repenting of its imperialistic ways. I am linking to this while it’s still streaming; you should be able to start at the beginning. This is a complete and thoroughgoing repudiation of the Cabal/Neocon/Netanyahu agenda. Will Trump listen, and repudiate his “BRICS is dead” nonsense?
Pray for peace!