President Trump is sending the loudest possible signals that the US wants to play ball with the rest of the world and is repenting of its imperialistic ways. I am linking to this while it’s still streaming; you should be able to start at the beginning. This is a complete and thoroughgoing repudiation of the Cabal/Neocon/Netanyahu agenda. Will Trump listen, and repudiate his “BRICS is dead” nonsense?

Pray for peace!