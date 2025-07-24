Singaporean Sean Foo breaks down the US-Japan trade deal.

Now under duress, Japan, one of the world’s big savers, could threaten global financial stability by selling off some of its US Treasuries, of which it is now the largest holder.

Here’s a monthly chart of the USD for the last 20 years. It is still in a long-term bull market. War in Europe will send capital fleeing into the dollar, which will increase the financial repression of American consumers and exporters. If and when interest rates are lowered, we enter the post-1971 end game of global competitive inflationary devaluations.

Pray for peace!