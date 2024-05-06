Share this postJ'accuse: Bill Gates is guilty of crimes against humanityelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJ'accuse: Bill Gates is guilty of crimes against humanityclick through to play videoElliott MiddletonMay 06, 20241Share this postJ'accuse: Bill Gates is guilty of crimes against humanityelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareHave a glorious day! Pray for peace!1Share this postJ'accuse: Bill Gates is guilty of crimes against humanityelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext