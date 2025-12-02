These two videos, by Westerners in China who strike me as honest, reveal the scope of the strategic challenge China poses to critical supply chains. As Jensen Huang has said, China is maybe “a nanosecond behind” in AI.

China is not supplying rare earths to American weapons manufacturers, no matter what Trump says. As “Inside China Business” reports, the situation is worse than is generally acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Trump and the Neocons are going to piss off all of Latin America by attacking Venezuela. According to published news reports, Maduro offered generous terms for American oil companies to develop Venezuelan oil, but he refused to step down, and that was the deal-breaker for egotist Trump.

I continue to believe that a Cabal of the military-industrial complex and Zionist (i.e., promoting the Greater Israel land expropriation in the Middle East) forces in the West, closely aligned with the World Economic Forum and the international banking elites, have plans for enslaving the West in a CCP-inspired techno-neofeudalist slave state after hobbling Russia and China through a Middle East-centered world war that will cut off China’s oil supply, and involve a coordinated attack on Russia.

The pandemic taught me this. The Cabal tipped its hand and revealed just how much of Western bureaucracies and governments it controls. And it taught me that the Cabal is intent on depopulation. Dr. McCullough’s Substack is the best source of reporting on the continuous stream of papers coming out on the death and morbidity caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines,” which have done far more damage than the virus ever did.

This German recruiter in China sheds light on China’s AI “Big Fund.”

Pray for peace!