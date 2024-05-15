Rates will be higher for longer.

Biden’s new tariffs on Chinese goods will cause more inflation for American consumers, who always pay for tariffs.

The last time the government protected American carmakers was in the 1980s when the Japanese used the opportunity to move up into the luxury car segment, which the Chinese will do as their EVs flood world markets and their quality improves.

It Don’t Come Easy! Consumer Prices Have Risen Every Month Since ‘Bidenomics’ Began, Up 19.5% To Record High (Supercore Inflation RISES To 4.884%, Rent CPI Remains High)

It don’t come easy for the middle class and low-wage workers under Bidenomics.

After a fourth straight month of hotter than expected PPI, analysts’ expectations for CPI were tightly ranged around 0.3-0.4% MoM and printed +0.3% MoM (slightly below the 0.4% expected). The YoY headline CPI fell to +3.4% as expected from +3.5% prior

Most notably it was a miss… but not for the reason expected…

Under the hood, Services slowed modestly MoM…

Core CPI rose 0.3% MoM (as expected) with YoY slowing to +3.6%, also as expected…

Core goods deflation continues while Core Services continue to rise…

And one step deeper – the so-called SuperCore: Core CPI Services Ex-Shelter index – rose 0.5% MoM up to 5.05% YoY – the hottest since April 2023…

Under the hood of SuperCore CPI, Education costs rose (to pay for cleaning up all those protests?) and Transportation Services dominated on a YoY basis…

Supercore inflation ROSE to 4.884% YoY.

Goods prices are deflating at the fastest pace since April 2004, while Services prices are stuck around +5.3% YoY…

Rent of primary residences rose 5.44% YoY. Bear in mind that rent of primary residences was only 2% when Biden became President. So, rents are still 172% higher under Bidenomics.

Finally, we note that consumer prices have not fallen in a single month since President Biden’s term began (July 2022 was the closest with ‘unchanged’), which leaves overall prices up over 19.5% since Bidenomics was unleashed (compares with +8% during Trump’s term). And prices have never been more expensive…

That is an average of 5.5% per annum (more than triple the 1.9% average per annum rise in price during President Trump’s term).