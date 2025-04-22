This is the long-expected provocation. The Cabal/Neocon strategy to defeat China requires a Middle East (now “West Asia”) oil crisis, even as China inks energy deals with Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, most of which will be transacted in yuan. The Cabal wants to use the US Navy to disrupt oil flows.

Here is apparent Zionist David Woo’s take: Russia will stand aside while Israel pursues its Greater Israel genocide, even as the US intelligence assessment is that Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon.

We may soon see if Donald Trump can stand up to the Cabal by cutting off money to Israel and Ukraine, or will he turn fickle like the last three presidents and decide to follow the Neocons to take down Russia and China (see the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details).

The Blob and the Uniparty are in a fevered anti-China mood now, as the Deep State Cabal is making its desire for war evident. As regular readers know, I view this faction as the Western half of those who planned the Great Reset with China and have now decided to pursue unipolar dominance instead of sharing a multipolar world with China. Now that the Europeans have been stirred up into their woke neofascist rage at Russia, and may help pay the freight, Trump might show his true colors and jump on board the bandwagon.

Another analyst I follow suggests that Trump’s shock-and-awe tariff policy, combined with China’s real estate deflation, youth unemployment crisis, and top-heavy demographic, is intended to push the CCP out of power by fracturing their social order. I don’t buy it. The YouTubers I trust, including “Inside China Business,” do not portray a society near to fracturing. Unfortunately, the CCP’s techno-fascist social credit system is just too effective, and the CCP is making efforts to boost domestic incomes and spending.

Pray for peace!