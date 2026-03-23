Via whatdoesitmean.com;

March 23, 2026

Trump Signals End To Catastrophic War On Iran He Lost Before Starting

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A significant new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Donald Trump posted the proclamation: “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”, says this proclamation was swiftly followed by socialist Democrat Party lawmaker House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declaring in rage: “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed”.

As for “the death of Iran” proclaimed as true by President Trump yesterday, this report notes, it is apparent that nobody informed of them of their demise, as evidenced by Iran launching its “74th wave” of missile and drone strikes against American and Israeli targets today—strikes that were followed by the Iranian National Defense Council directly warning President Trump: “We remind you that in the event of any attempt by the enemy to attack the coast or islands of Iran, all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf, as well as the coast, will be mined”.

In response to the false claim made by President Trump that Iran targeted regional desalination plants, this report continues, the Iranian military factually declared: “It is the aggressive and inhumane American army that started this war by killing children, sacrificing 180 elementary school children, and has so far targeted five water infrastructure sites, including the Qeshm Island desalination plant”—a factual declaration joined by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issuing the dire threat: “U.S. treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians blood...Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets”.

As to how President Trump began his World Meteorological Day celebrations today, this report details, it was revealed: “At least one person has been killed in two separate attacks conducted by the United States and Israel on the Bushehr Provincial Meteorological Office in southern Iran...The head of the Bushehr Airport Meteorological Office, Yousef Sobhani-Nasab, was killed while on duty when the strikes happened early Monday...The building of the Bushehr Bureau of Meteorology, which is located in a non-military area in the central part of the provincial capital of Bushehr, was hit on World Meteorological Day”.

In mid-January, this report notes, Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea assured President Trump that a quick American-Israel attack on Iran would topple its government in a few days, but about which the New York Times just assessed: “The belief that Israel and the United States could help instigate widespread revolt was a foundational flaw in the preparations for a war that has spread across the Middle East...Instead of imploding from within, Iran’s government has dug in and escalated the conflict, striking blows and counterblows against military bases, cities and ships around the Persian Gulf, and against vulnerable oil and gas installations”—an assessment joined by top Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov most factually observing: “We see that, unfortunately, the war is spreading...We all know that at the start of this campaign - this aggression - the goal was, after all, to bring about regime change in Tehran...But one thing is now clear - every action like this only serves to unite the Iranian people more closely around their leadership”.

While the Iranian peoples continue to rally around their government, this report continues, the oldest British financial publication The Economist, that has covered the economic consequences of war since 1843, warned: “Even the best-case scenario for energy markets is disastrous...Whatever happens, high prices will outlive the Iran war” and gravely assessed: “To almost everyone else it is clear that America entered this war with a flawed strategy, starting with its failure to anticipate that Iran would close the strait...With the fighting entering a fourth week, Mr Trump has four options for how to proceed...He can talk, leave, continue or escalate...If he has not yet chosen one, it is because none of them are good”.

Joining the grim news today: “Stocks sold off in Asia on March 23 and gold plummeted to wipe out its 2026 gains as the escalating Middle East conflict deepened global inflation fears”, this report details, Director Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency issued the grave warning: “Many of us remember the two consecutive oil crises in the 1970s ...And at that time in each of the crises the world has lost about 5 million barrels per day...Both of them together 10 million barrels per day...And today, only as of today, we lost 11 million barrels per day, so more than two major oil shocks put together”.

While watching the American stock market preparing to plunge into the abyss because of his catastrophic war on Iran he actually lost before even starting it, this report concludes, President Trump announced right before the markets opened: “I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS”—an announcement, however, quickly followed by Iran declaring: “There is been no negotiation and there is no negotiation, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets”.

[Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]