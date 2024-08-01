From Hal Turner, who professes to have contacts in the intelligence community. Thanks, Hal, for unlocking this.

NOW UNLOCKED -- UPDATED 5:00 PM EDT -- COVERT INTEL - No way to stop it . . .

From inside the Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting that ended a short while ago today:

1) Israeli security services believe that there are high chances of (and no way to stop) an all out war beginning this week.

2) Iran's Supreme Leader has issued an ORDER to Iranian Armed Forces, to militarily strike Israel directly, following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

3) Khamenei gave the ORDER at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council this morning.

Hal Turner Remarks 5:00 PM EDT --

As of 4:48 PM EDT today, Wednesday, I am told by former colleagues in the Intelligence Community Israel is now contemplating "pre-emptive action" against Iran's probable retaliatory attack!

If Iran does, in fact, strike back at Israel, it is expected to be very substantial and very much more serious than the last time.

Recall that not too long ago, Israel bombed Iran's Embassy property in Damascus, Syria and Iran "retaliated" with a bunch of old drones, old rockets, and just a few ballistic missiles.

It took six nations and a billion dollars to thwart most of that attack, but several ballistic missiles DID get through and hit military targets inside Israel.

This time, I am being told, it will be very much different. Iran is deadly serious, now.

As such, it is now almost guaranteed that the amount of damage to be inflicted upon Israel is such, that Israel will declare war and the two countries will go at it.

It is already well-known the Israelis have been looking for an excuse to openly destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, and this is likely to be that excuse.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said (again) today, "the United States will defend Israel."

If the US gets involved with the Iran-Israel situation then it is already known Iran will move to block the Strait of Hormuz and shut down 20-25% of the world's daily oil supply.

This will send oil prices to $300+ per barrel, bringing gasoline and diesel fuel prices at pumps here in the USA to over $10 a gallon.

At those prices, the United States economy will simply halt.

Everything in this country, except electricity and natural gas, MUST move by truck. Trucks use fuel. As such, EVERY product and EVERY food item moved by those trucks, will see the doubled fuel cost added to the price of everything. Same with products that move by freight train.

Trucking companies will be forced to shut down. Goods will be harder to move - if not impossible.

Americans will simply not be able to afford fuel. Many won't be able to afford food.

American businesses will not be able to pass long fuel costs and will be forced to cease operations. Full blown economic halt.

I am leaving the house here in PA to grab cash and fuel up my pick up truck. I am then going to the supermarket to buy stuff.

I recommend you do the same.

We are coming to the "end game" and when it arrives, only the prepared will have any chance at all of surviving.