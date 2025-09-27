Chinese-Canadian Prof. Jiang believes an Israeli-US attack on Iran is imminent. His psychological historical analyses have been prescient in recent years.

As I argue in my pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, the Zionist Greater Israel project aligns with Cold War Neocon plans to break up Russia and China at their historic moments of demographic weakness. The trick for the US will be to cripple China enough so that we don’t destroy its ability to supply the US with critical imports. The attack on Iran will probably curtail China’s oil supply, while engaging Russia in an expanded Ukraine war, with European NATO nations getting involved. So the war planners would like, I believe, anyway.

In the first video, he references “inversionism” or Satanism, the performance of taboo actions to “gain strength.” My post “On evil” links to his theories of Stanic inversionism. The world is waking up to the reality that secret societies are manipulating politicians, the media, and the fate of nations.

In the video below, he outlines the larger strategic issues surrounding the imminent war with Iran. Call the White House and your Senators and Congresspeople to tell them what you think of this.

Pray for peace!