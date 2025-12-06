I share this analysis to offer an alternative perspective to my own view that Trump is a chaos agent working for—or under the control of—the MIC/Neocon/Zionist Cabal.

I hope Jiang is right, however. He is a shrewd observer.

Trump has no intention of invading Venezuela. He aims for regime change in Washington.

The United States has assembled a formidable naval presence in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of War Peter Hegseth have stated that their intention is to combat narco-terrorism. As of today, military strikes carried out against boats suspecting of smuggling narcotics have killed over eighty.

Congressional Democrats have accused Hegseth of committing war crimes. Lawmakers are investigating whether or not Hegseth should be prosecuted for a September 2nd military strike against two survivors of an initial boat strike. Hegseth has systemically unraveled any legal accountability within the Pentagon. In February, he fired the top Judge Advocate Generals for the Army and Air Force. He has commissioned his personal lawyer as a Navy JAG.

The Air Force’s replacement top JAG announced her own resignation in October. Admiral Alvin Holsey who as commander of US Southern Command oversees the naval operations in the Caribbean plans to retire early.

Hegseth is happy to see the faithless go. On September 30th, the Secretary of War called together all of America’s top generals from its far-flung empire for a pep rally in Quantico, Virginia. He implied that they had become bureaucrats, and that they needed to embrace the warrior ethos. He called rules of engagement “stupid.”

Observers are puzzled by the American naval build-up, and most suspect a regime change operation targeted at Venezuela, which has the world’s largest proven oil reserves. Marco Rubio, who is Trump’s National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, is a strong advocate. Maria Machado understood her Nobel Peace Prize as a crown, and is already wooing investors for Venezuela. The strongest sign is that Trump has closed Venezuela airspace, and has threatened Maduro to get out of Dodge.

There are problems with this emerging consensus. First and most important, Trump has yet to embargo Venezuela’s oil exports. Eighty percent of Venezuela’s 921,000 barrels per day oil exports go to China. Over 100,000 barrels per day are shipped to the United States. If Trump is intent on regime change, the first step in the escalation ladder would be to strangle Venezuela’s economy. Why hasn’t he taken this obvious first step?

Second is how Trump has also threatened Mexico and Colombia with military strikes. Examine the locations of US strikes against drug boats in the graphic below. Why does Trump lack focus?

I do not believe that Trump is serious about regime change in Venezuela, and his true purpose is to disrupt the drug trade, which everyone assumes is a pre-text. I am convinced that Trump is intent on a third term, and so he must undermine the deep state who he believes stole the 2020 election. The CIA controls the drug trade, and by disrupting the flow of drugs into America Trump will cut off the black money that powers the deep state.

Why is Trump threatening Venezuela? He needs to disguise his intentions, and seem erratic to avoid his enemies uniting against him, as they had done in 2020.

Trump’s greatest trick is turning his greatest failing in his first term (his instability) into his greatest strength in his second. In Trump’s first term, the national security apparatus was in a state of open rebellion. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley called his Chinese counterparts to tell them to ignore Trump. The US military defied Trump’s order to withdraw from Syria. Intelligence officers bragged about withholding sensitive information from Trump.

In Trump’s second term, the national security apparatus believe Trump has become their creature. Marco Rubio will get Trump to overthrow the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. Miriam Adelson is Trump’s biggest donor and Susie Wiles his chief-in-staff, and they will get him to launch a war against Iran. Trump may want peace in Ukraine, but the Europeans will sabotage any ceasefire that he and Putin agree on.

By being coy and non-committal, Trump has given his enemies enough rope to hang themselves with. His enemies delight at how he seems compromised by the Epstein files, which has fractured MAGA. Trump dangles the prospect of regime change in Venezuela in front of them, and so the deep state will tolerate Trump’s land strikes against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia. The deep state is so obsessed with war against Iran that they’ll turn a blind eye to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to all fifty states.

We can expect nothing but chaos and conflict for the rest of Trump’s second term. And Trump, as the king of chaos and conflict, will win it all.