When I say, “Is Trump real?” I mean, “Does the WEF/Neocon Cabal secretly control Trump?” The reason for doubt, in my opinion, derives from his apparent allegiance to Zionist causes such as the Greater Israel project—and saying, “BRICS is dead,” for example.

As I document in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, the US Neocons have planned for decades to take down Russia and China at their historical moments of demographic weakness.

The proximate proof of the pudding will be whether peace in Ukraine is achieved. Peace is not part of the WEF/Neocon plan; they want to continue to weaken Russia until it cracks and regime change—or dissolution—occurs. The WEF-brainwashed EU seems all-in for war—which would mean arms sales for the US MIC and, without Russian gas, the sale of US LNG.

What the President and DOGE are doing is heavy-handed but necessary, especially cutting the support for illegal immigrants, who constituted an actual invasion of the US engineered by hostile powers. However, it has been apparent to this writer that the US Treasury has been a leaky sieve at least since September 10, 2001, when SECDEF Rumsfeld declared that $2.3 trillion could not be accounted for in the defense budget. The next day, a missile hit the Pentagon exactly where the accounting records were kept, allegedly.

The Plutocrats want to emulate the Chinese system, running the country technocratically with a degree of central planning and industrial policy meant to increase US competitiveness and solve our debt problem. The war between the US and China (really BRICS+) is being fought economically.

The US started it. The Ukraine war split the world economy in two, and Russia and China were supposed to collapse under sanctions. They didn’t. The WEF/Neocons miscalculated. Now, they have no option but to cause an energy crisis in the Persian Gulf to constrict China’s oil supply and launch a kinetic war.

Can Trump prevent that, even if he wants to? How much control does the President have over Israel’s military? Or his own?

These are the haunting questions of the historical moment, IMHO.

Pray for peace!