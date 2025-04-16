My estimation of the Great Reset is summarized in the meme above.

If you haven’t woken up to the raging presence of Thanatos—the god of death—roaring around us, in the Covid vaxxes still on the market, in the genocide of Palestinians that no one will do anything about, in the continued money flowing to Ukraine, in the clamor for war in Europe, in the slow starvation of the world’s people by disrupted supply chains… it’s time to wake up. The deception is great.

Is the US walling itself off from the rest of the world because it intends to start WWIII? They would rather destroy it all rather than let China win? Is the West a terrible sore loser?

https://journal-neo.su/2025/04/08/worst-case-scenario-trumps-tariffs-walling-us-off-ahead-of-wider-world-conflict/

I have commented previously on the US Deep State's apparent “winner-take-all” attitude toward the competition with China.

Beware of a f*lse fl*g operation to draw the US into war.

Pray for peace!