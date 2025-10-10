Really, Donald?

Via whatdoesitmean.com:

October 10, 2025

Trump Readies War Against “The Crown” For Control Of World’s Largest Oil Reserves

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A forewarning new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting Spanish Monarchy descendant María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the socialist European colonial powers for her failed efforts to destabilize the government of Venezuela, says in a slam against President Donald Trump designed to fuel rage among the leftist forces arrayed against him, the Nobel Committee declared in their award announcement: “When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist...Democracy depends on people who refuse to stay silent, who dare to step forward despite grave risk, and who remind us that freedom must never be taken for granted, but must always be defended – with words, with courage and with determination”.

Constitutionally referred to as “The Crown”, this report notes, the Spanish Monarchy activated María Corina Machado, a direct line descendant of the 3rd Marquis of Toro; Sebastián José Antonio Rodríguez del Toro y Ascanio, to destabilize the presidential election in Venezuela last year—Machado didn’t run for office, but she was the driving force behind the main opposition candidate, a little-known diplomat named Edmundo González—Venezuela warned the Spanish Monarchy not to interfere in its election—on 30 July 2024 it was revealed: “Venezuela’s presidential election concluded with the victory of incumbent Nicolas Maduro, who defeated opposition figure Edmundo González, quite convincingly and unsurprisingly...Maduro defeated Gonzàlez by bagging 51 percent of the vote to Gonzàlez’s 44 percent, with three other candidates totaling the remaining 4 percent of the votes cast”—and was an election followed by the news: “Venezuelan opposition leader and former presidential candidate, Edmundo González, has gone into exile in Spain...A Spanish air force plane carrying González and his wife landed at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base outside Madrid”.

In 1522, this report continues, “The Crown” began its colonization of Venezuela to enslave its peoples and rape its natural resources for the sole benefit of the socialist European colonial powers—the peoples of Venezuela threw off the yoke of Spanish Monarchy tyranny when they declared their independence on 5 July 1811—Venezuela today possesses the world’s largest proven oil reserves, more than five times more than the United States—and as to why “The Crown” is desperately seeking to re-colonize Venezuela, it was recently revealed: “The year 2025 has plunged the European Union into an unprecedented energy crisis, driven by a confluence of geopolitical and economic challenges...From threats by Qatar to halt liquefied natural gas exports, to the cessation of Russian natural gas flows via Ukraine, to trade pressures from the U.S., the EU’s energy market has been thrown into disarray”.

Standing against “The Crown” and its plot to re-colonize Venezuela so it can rape its massive oil reserves for the sole benefit of its energy starved socialist European colonial power allies, this report details, is President Trump, who yesterday declared that Spain should be “thrown out of NATO”—President Trump already had broken off all negotiations with Venezuela and issued a declaration of war against them—and it was also revealed: “Last month, the administration formally notified Congress that the U.S. was engaged in an armed conflict”.

To ensure that President Trump seizes control of Venezuela’s massive oil reserves before “The Crown” does, this report concludes, last evening it saw the United States Senate passing a $952 billion bill to fund the War Department—and in assessing this great power game taking place between the United States and the socialist European colonial powers, it caused Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to warn: “Europe has never been so close to the outbreak of World War III in modern history”.