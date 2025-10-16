Via whatdoesitmean.com:

United States Readies Nuke Strike On Russia And Silences Iranian Christian Truth

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

A beyond troubling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting Defense Minister Andrey Belousov warned about the socialist Western colonial powers nuclear war forces conducting drills yesterday: ”The Alliance maintains a massive forward military presence on its eastern flank...The total strength of NATO troops involved in the exercises held on its eastern flank amounted to roughly 60,000”, says this warning was joined by his American counterpart Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issuing the direct threat: “If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, along with our allies, will take the steps necessary to impose costs on Russia”.

After directly threatening Russia yesterday, this report notes, Secretary of War Hegseth left Europe en route back to the United States, but his plane suddenly made a rapid descrnt and landed at a British military air base—British military air bases began receiving American nuclear weapons for the first time in decades back in March—and Director Aleksandr Bortnikov of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) grimly warned today: “British intelligence services are directly involved in orchestrating Ukrainian attacks on internationally-owned energy sites in Russia and are plotting further operations against a key regional pipeline”.

While preparing to meet unelected Ukrainian Dictator Vladimir Zelensky at the White House tomorrow, this report continues, President Donald Trump warningly declared about the Ukraine Nazi Regime yesterday: “They want to go offensive...I’ll make a determination on that, but they want to go offensive. and we’ll have to make a determination”—a warning declaration followed by the news: “Russia launched a large-scale missile attack at Ukraine in the early hours of 16 October, targeting cities in several regions, as well as Ukrainian energy infrastructure...Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of them ballistic, against Ukraine”—all of which was joined by the American Conservative publication aligned with President Trump urgently advising: “Trump should play the role of the bad guy, as he did earlier this year, pushing Zelensky to adopt a concessive negotiating stance that otherwise would be politically too risky for the Ukrainian leader...The rumor in Kiev is that Zelensky would secretly appreciate it”.

As Russia prepared yesterday for what the evidence shows will be a United States nuclear weapons strike, this report concludes, the world was captivated by articles appearing like “Tehran Unveils Saint Mary Metro Station With Rare Tribute to Armenian Christian Heritage”—but to silence the truth about how much Iran reveres its Christian peoples, these articles were swiftly followed by the United States seizing and shutting down the English and French language website of the Iranian state funded Press TV news service.

