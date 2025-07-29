Is Trump a pawn of the Deep State?
leading the country to war (after pushing Europe in that direction); if you voted for Trump, did you vote for this?
Have you ever noticed that no matter what they say on the campaign trail, American Presidents all change their tune once they get into office? Trump was the peace candidate, ready to take on the Deep State and do the right thing. Now he is fomenting World War III, promising the insane Europeans that he will stand with them in their doomed war against Russia (China comes next, after the Middle East energy disruption).
The military-industrial complex tells the President what to do, no matter what the party. And they are telling Trump, “Now is the time for us to complete the Great Reset! We will reduce the population and save the world for ourselves!”
Call your Congress critters. The American people do not want this war, just like we have not wanted any of the wars since Korea.
The Capitol switchboard number is 202-224-3121. Unfortunately, the Uniparty appears to be on board for the new adventure…
Via whatdoesitmean.com:
July 29, 2025
Russia Issues “Don’t Go Down The Sleepy Joe Road!” Dire Warning To Trump
By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers
A thought-provoking new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting that a fortnight after giving Russia a 50 day ultimatum to end the conflict in Ukraine or face sweeping sanctions on its energy buying allies like China and India, which Moscow immediately rejected, yesterday it saw President Donald Trump issuing the new threat: “I’m going to set a new deadline, about 10 or 12 days from today...There’s no reason to wait...I wanted to be generous, but we’re just not seeing any progress” and declaring: “Russia is a rich nation that could be thriving like practically no other country...I don’t want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people”—and was a threat that caused Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev to issue the dire warning: “Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran...2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war...Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country...Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!”.
Following President Trump threatening and declaring his love for the Russian peoples, this report notes, warmongering neocon Senator Lindsey Graham warned: “Those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken...You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president...Get to the peace table”—a warning followed by Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev declaring to “war pig” Senator Graham: “It's not for you or Trump to dictate when to get at the peace table...Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved...Work on America first, gramps!”
In highlighting the unprecedented geopolitical landscape Russia now finds itself in, this report continues, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov factually assessed yesterday: “The main task is to defeat the enemy...For the first time in history, Russia is fighting alone against the entire West...In World War I and World War II, we had allies...Now we have no allies on the battlefield...So we must rely on ourselves and not allow any weakness”—an assessment that followed the United States Army in Europe releasing its 357-page document “How Russia Fights” last week, wherein it warningly observed: “Conceptually, this war is far bigger than Ukraine...Russia sees itself in a global conflict with the West, of which Ukraine is but one theater...Neither success nor failure in Ukraine will alter Russia’s global calculus”.
In 2003, this report concludes, world-renowned retired top CIA analyst Larry Johnson co-founded the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) organization made up of top retired United States Intelligence Community officials—VIPS was founded to warn the American peoples that their own government and propaganda media was lying them into a war with Iraq they had no chance at all of winning—and yesterday, former CIA analyst Johnson released his open letter ”12 Days, Then What?”, wherein he truthfully revealed:
Donald Trump made another move in his feckless game of global checkers today in Scotland, with the announcement that he is giving Russia a new, much shorter deadline—10 to 12 days from now—to end the war in Ukraine.
Trump warned that if President Vladimir Putin does not reach a deal by around August 7–9, the US will impose new sanctions and “severe tariffs” on Russia and countries supporting its war effort. Trump’s new deadline elicited a collective yawn in Moscow.
Since the start of the Special Military Operation (SMO), trade between the US and Russia has shrunk dramatically. In 2021, US exports to Russia totaled approximately $6.4 billion and US imports from Russia totaled about $29.7 billion. This resulted in a US trade deficit with Russia of about $23.3 billion for that year.
In 2024, total trade in goods between the United States and Russia declined sharply due to ongoing sanctions, war-related restrictions, and other political measures. US exports to Russia in 2024:
Approximately $526 million, marking a decrease of over 12% compared to 2023. Major U.S. exports included medical/technical equipment, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and some food and chemical products.
US imports from Russia in 2024:
About $3.0–$3.27 billion, down more than 34% compared to 2023 and down over 75% from pre-war levels in 2021–2022. Key Russian exports to the U.S. were fertilizers (about $1.3 billion), precious metals (about $878 million), and inorganic chemicals (about $683 million). Energy imports have almost entirely ceased.
Trump’s threat of new sanctions is just a blowhard bloviating. Ending shipments of fertilizers and precious metals is not going to hurt the Russian economy one bit.
Thanks to the sanctions Biden levied in 2022, Russia’s economy grew to be the fourth largest in the world as measured by purchasing power parity.
Western propaganda that the Russian economy is failing–citing current growth of 1.4%–ignores the fiscal policies that the Russian central bank put in place in 2024 to cool inflation. But those measures were only temporary, with the central bank announcing a 2% cut in interest rates late last week.
That means that Trump, if he is serious, will impose bone-crunching tariffs on China and India. Both countries appear unfazed by Trump’s bullying bluster. China, in particular, holds some very strong cards. Rare-earth minerals desperately needed by the US military industrial complex. I think this will be another Trump nothing-burger.
So why did Trump whittle down the deadline? One possible explanation concerns the rapid deterioration of the military situation for Ukraine. Russia is making rapid advances all along the line of contact and even Ukrainian media and social media outlets are expressing alarm. Is that what sparked Trump’s decision to shorten the time for Russia to agree to a ceasefire? 50 days or 12 days, it does not matter. Trump has no leverage to compel Russia to agree to the ceasefire that the US and Europe want to be imposed.
Russia is going to continue with its offensive and will take more territory in the coming weeks. Russian troops are pushing north in Zaporhyzhia, moving south through Sumy and Kharkiv, and advancing to the west, having already taken territory in Dniepropetrovsk. No pressure from Washington or Europe will alter this reality.
Pray for peace!