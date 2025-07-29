This substack explores the hypothesis that the US Deep State is pursuing a long-planned Cold War gambit to maintain unipolar dominance (which it has already lost) by destroying Russia and China at their moments of historic demographic weakness. See the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com for details.

Have you ever noticed that no matter what they say on the campaign trail, American Presidents all change their tune once they get into office? Trump was the peace candidate, ready to take on the Deep State and do the right thing. Now he is fomenting World War III, promising the insane Europeans that he will stand with them in their doomed war against Russia (China comes next, after the Middle East energy disruption).

The military-industrial complex tells the President what to do, no matter what the party. And they are telling Trump, “Now is the time for us to complete the Great Reset! We will reduce the population and save the world for ourselves!”

Call your Congress critters. The American people do not want this war, just like we have not wanted any of the wars since Korea.

The Capitol switchboard number is 202-224-3121. Unfortunately, the Uniparty appears to be on board for the new adventure…

Pray for peace!