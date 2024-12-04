The hypothesis advanced by this Substack is that the WEF globalists are engineering the depopulation of the world, with its ultimate enslavement in a digital money social credit system. The globalists are Luciferian, I believe, and telegraph their geopolitical moves beforehand as a matter of principle through their spokesmodel, Peter Zeihan.

The globalist quest is to “retain” a unipolar dominance they have already lost by destroying Russia and China at historical moments of demographic weakness and reindustrializing North America as their “Fortress of Solitude.” I detail this in my pinned post.

Zeihan has often said that if China were deprived of its oil imports, there would be widespread starvation within six months. The WEF/Neocon/globalist plan for Russia, more apparent by the day, is to raise a NATO army to invade and take Russia’s assets after somehow finding an excuse to nuke Russia over the next few years, in my view.

We don’t know what Trump will or will not do for Israel. If he greenlights a strike on Iran’s nuclear and energy facilities, it will create a global energy crisis. As Jeffrey Sachs commented recently, the Neocons have threatened to cut China’s oil supply off at chokepoints like the Strait of Mallorca.

Of course, with the advent of hypersonic missiles, which China has, US aircraft carriers are now sitting ducks, so it’s hard to see how this plan play out successfully.

As of 2018, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) handled approximately 50 percent of high-value cross-border payments worldwide. The percentage is undoubtedly lower now, as China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) processed approximately 6.6 million transactions totaling RMB 123.06 trillion (about $17.09 trillion) in 2023, a sharp increase from previous years.

However, a significant portion of international trade still requires SWIFT to transact in a timely manner, and the danger posed by further Biden or Trump administration mucking about with SWIFT is tremendous.

Current developments painfully reveal the globalists’ heavy hand. A global trade war could spiral into a worldwide depression. Europe is already deindustrializing, deprived of Russian energy. I believe the Neocons would like to do the same to Asia.

"It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal." —attributed to Henry Kissinger

Kevin Walmsley of “Inside China Business” gives some specifics.

Pray for peace!