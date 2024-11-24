This Substack is devoted to finding confirmation of the hypothesis that the Western nations’ governments are occupied by a cabal of Plutocrats whose intentions are to

Depopulate the world significantly, and Impose ChiCom-style techno-neofeudalism on the world, enslaving humanity.

I believe this began as a cooperative effort between Western (WEF) Plutocrats and the CCP, but the Western Plutocrats decided to double-cross the Chinese and Russians and destroy them as sovereign states at their historical moments of demographic weakness. Here, they dusted off long-standing Neocon plans to maintain the West's unipolar dominance—even as China’s rise has already made that impossible. As Vladimir Putin remarked to Xi Jinping: “They’re fifteen years too late.” See my pinned post.

The war in Europe is intended to result in NATO nuking Russia via some supposed provocation by the Russians (or possibly just “because Russia”).

The Middle East crisis is intended to cause a global energy crisis that will significantly hurt China, which is highly dependent on imported energy. The Neocons have trumpeted their belief that if oil imports were cut off to China, the nation would experience massive starvation within six months. Jeffrey Sachs even mentions this in the video below.

I am well aware of the dangers of confirmation bias. Still, I haven’t seen any indication that the West (i.e., the new Trump administration) has departed from this scenario.

Trump says he will confine himself to economic warfare, but it is not clear whether he or his people control the Deep State and the American and NATO military apparatus. His appointments so far heavily favor the Deep State Swamp.

Regarding the title question, it was clear in 2020 and 2021 that the Western governments were all occupied by the Plutocrats and their bought-and-paid-for or extorted henchmen.

Thus, we await the last desperate moves of the Plutocrats before a Trump administration nominally takes power in the US in January.

The videos below provide helpful context.

Pray for peace!