From Ciovacco Capital. The one scenario they don’t address is the all-financial-asset killer of higher rates and recession.

See also their excellent presentation on the long-term demographic bull market. As I have said, World War III is being waged with demographics.

Why are Americans so depressed? They perceive that their country has been occupied by oligarchs who are intent on enslaving them in a Chinese-style neofeudalism. They stock market doesn’t reflect their situation.

Pray for peace!