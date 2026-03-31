My working hypothesis is that Trump and the Neocons don’t want the Strait reopened. The geostrategic play is cutting off China’s oil, so even if Iran lets ships destined for China through, it’s likely we’ll see “terrorist” attacks on Chinese oil shipments — or perhaps we won’t bother with hiding that it’s good old Uncle Sam who’s doing them.

As previously stated, the gambit is to do severe damage to the Chinese economy and people, and then retain them as a vassal workshop state, and make them dependent on American oil.

Zeihan explains that the attacks on Russian oil facilities are ramping up as well, courtesy of “the Ukrainians.”

Pray for peace!