The Cabal/Deep State has planned for decades to take down Russia and China during their periods of demographic weakness. See the pinned post at my home page for background. Will Trump deviate from the plan, putting Baron and the rest of his family at risk? Not likely. Watch for an attack on Iran as the signal that the next phase has begun.
Pray for peace!
Exactly why such fears are well founded as Trump may be showing his true colors even before inauguration by such actions as meeting with Gates and already discussing further vaccine development; that's inviting one of the worst Deep State devils to dinner and one of the worst things Trump could do and doesn't auger well for a new administration which appears to be already falling victim to the monied interests that the likes of Bill Gates really represents.