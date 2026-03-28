Is inflation coming? Watch the Fed's total assets
or maybe we'll have a global depression and deflate
Gemini:
This series, titled "Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level," is the most widely used metric for tracking the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. It is updated every Thursday afternoon (reflecting the position as of the prior Wednesday) and is a primary indicator of Quantitative Easing (QE) or Quantitative Tightening (QT).
Pray for peace!