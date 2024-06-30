Source: statista.com

But will China cease to exist as a country by the end of the decade because of demographic collapse, as Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan likes to say? Examining the chart above, I calculate that about 40 percent of the Chinese population is between 20 and 50, about 560,000 working-age people who will be of working age for the next 10 years. In the US, the equivalent number is about 131,000, less than a quarter the size.

It would appear the Neocons are seriously deluded regarding their putative enemy’s demographic staying power.

Several countries have fertility rates below 1.8. Here are some notable examples:

Singapore - 1.05 South Korea - 1.11 Japan - 1.37 Italy - 1.33 Spain - 1.34 Greece - 1.29 Portugal - 1.42 Hungary - 1.58 Ukraine - 1.29 Germany - 1.6 China - 1.7 USA - 1.786 (just under)

The big difference between China and the US in this regard is that the US has admitted between 7-15 million illegal immigrants over the past four years, equivalent to roughly 3 percent of the population.

We could have legally let in the same number but of highly qualified immigrants by vetting them, as many successful people worldwide would like to immigrate to the US, which has always been a magnet for self-starters.

But those self-made immigrants would have voted conservative, which is why the DNC, the UN, and the NGOs targeted those looking for a welfare state.