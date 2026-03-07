The Iranian military response continues to be surprisingly effective.

The video below discusses the larger geopolitical issues of Iran’s current state and how the crisis will evolve. The oppression of the religious regime was real, and the jubilation of segments of the population upon its demise was as well. The Iranian people hope for a better government.

Who will be more tempted to play the nuclear card, the IRGC or the US/Israel? Trump/Hegseth have already shown a predilection for “preemptive” thinking, not a good sign.

Pray for peace!