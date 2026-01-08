A Yale English major, a high school teacher in Beijing, summarizes the current state of the Great Game reasonably well. My take is that it’s really the Great Reset, and depopulation is on the agenda.

Now that the US has cut off Venezuelan oil to China, it is going to try to cut off Iranian oil. The Cabal’s lunatic front man will now try to provoke World War III, so that he can become king of the world.

Grok:

China’s crude oil imports totaled around 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, declining slightly in late 2025 amid geopolitical shifts, including U.S. actions redirecting some Venezuelan supply. Imports from Iran Iran supplied a significant portion, often via rebranding (e.g., as Malaysian origin) to evade sanctions. Estimates for recent periods (2024–late 2025) show: Around 1.4–1.6 million bpd on average.

This equates to approximately 13–20% of China’s total crude imports, depending on the period and tracking source (e.g., tanker data from Vortexa, Kpler, or TankerTrackers).

In some months of 2025, Iran briefly surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s top supplier, reaching up to 23% in October. Imports from Venezuela Venezuela supplied discounted heavy crude, mainly to China’s independent “teapot” refiners. Volumes fluctuated due to sanctions and U.S. policy changes in late 2025/early 2026, which reduced flows to China. Estimates indicate: Around 0.4–0.57 million bpd on average in 2025 (e.g., 389,000–568,000 bpd across sources like Kpler, Vortexa, and TankerTrackers).

This represents roughly 4–4.5% of China’s total seaborne crude imports. Combined Percentage Together, Iran and Venezuela accounted for approximately 17–25% of China’s crude oil imports in recent years, with sanctioned barrels (including some Russian oil) often exceeding one-fifth of total supplies. Note: Official Chinese customs data underreports imports from sanctioned countries like Iran and Venezuela (sometimes showing near zero), so percentages rely on independent tanker tracking and analytics firms. Actual figures vary by month and methodology, and flows from Venezuela have declined sharply entering 2026.

Pray for peace!