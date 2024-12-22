Mike Adams is building some free-thinking AIs at brighteon.ai that look interesting and will be free to use. I registered for updates. Mike believes ChatGPT, Google Gemini, etc., have sold out to the CIA. Try to find research on the excess deaths associated with the mRNA jabs on one of the mainstream models. You will mostly get “safe and effective” back in spades.

Petersen reiterates Martin Armstrong’s forecast for the next several years. Armstrong’s model has a 40-year track record of being right because it is based on a massive dataset going back thousands of years on multiple measurable aspects of reality: World War III began in 2024 and morphed into a global revolution in 2025-2027. The discussion covers the many types of revelations coming, Clif High’s amazing call for a “sky event” 39 days after the Trump-Rogan interview, and what that might be about.

Petersen echoes Buckminster Fuller’s and others’ call for decentralization and the emergence of a new alternative system as the forces of evil attempt to enslave those who remain in the old system. Unstated is that one of the ruling cabal's agenda items is the significant depopulation of the world.

Via brighteon.com:

Pray for peace! It makes a difference!