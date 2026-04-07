I am giving Jiang the floor as we wait to see if Trump has committed to cherem, the ancient Hebrew practice of “committing something completely to the Lord,” usually in the context of genociding a people. This is the mentality of the Zionists, but they are not listening to the Lord, they are controlled by Satan.

The Cabal, the Plutocrats, are culling the population and readying the techno-feudalism they have coveted China for having. They are using the US military to attack Russia and China to destroy them at their historical moments of demographic weakness.

I cannot express the shame I feel for my President and Congress, who will bring an unimaginable karma upon us.

Pray for peace!