Warning: geeky

I uploaded quarterly data from FRED on inflation and M2 and M2 velocity YOY percentage changes to ChatGPT-4o. I asked it to fit a vector autoregression model to the data and produce forecasts over three years.

The results are graphed above: inflation rises slightly over the coming three years, M2 growth accelerates and then decelerates, while velocity hits a minimum within a year or so and then speeds up, which would be consistent with Martin Armstrong’s predictions of war in 2027-28. I will be surprised if inflation moderates much in 2025. Interest rates may not come down much at all.

I used to have to program this stuff myself at JP Morgan. I am including the whole conversation for the econometricians. This was a whole lot quicker. Presumably, it knew what it was doing. It talked a good game but made several data handling errors that I have not reported.

Following best practices for model development, please develop a VAR model for forecasting all three variables. Show your work. Do your best! I will develop a Vector Autoregression (VAR) model to forecast all three variables in your dataset. Below is the structured approach I will follow: Steps for VAR Model Development: Load and Explore the Data: Read the CSV file and inspect its structure.

Check for missing values and handle them appropriately.

Convert the date column to a datetime format (if applicable) and set it as an index. Visualize the Data: Plot each variable over time to observe trends and stationarity. Check for Stationarity: Perform Augmented Dickey-Fuller (ADF) tests to check stationarity.

If necessary, apply differencing to make the series stationary. Determine Optimal Lag Order: Use the Akaike Information Criterion (AIC) and other criteria to select the optimal lag length. Fit the VAR Model: Train the Vector Autoregressive (VAR) model using the selected lag order. Model Diagnostics: Check residual autocorrelation using Ljung-Box tests .

Ensure normality of residuals. Forecast Future Values: Use the fitted model to generate out-of-sample forecasts.

Visualize the forecasted values. Evaluate Forecast Performance: Compute Mean Absolute Error (MAE) and Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE) using a test set. Now, I will begin by executing these steps. Data Exploration and Preprocessing The dataset contains: A date column ( observation_date ) representing time.

Three variables: M2NS_PC1 , M2V_PC1 , and CPILFESL_PC1 . Next, I will: Convert the observation_date column to a datetime format. Set it as the index. Check for missing values and data types. ​ o properly evaluate the forecasting performance, I will now: Split the dataset into a training set and a holdout (test) set. Typically, an 80%-20% split is used.

The training set will be used to fit the model.

The holdout set will be used to evaluate the forecast accuracy. Refit the VAR model using only the training set. Forecast over the holdout period. Evaluate performance using: Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE)

Mean Absolute Error (MAE) Now, I will proceed with these steps. Forecast Evaluation Metrics Forecast Evaluation Results Mean Absolute Error (MAE) and Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE) have been calculated for each variable.

These metrics quantify the accuracy of the VAR model’s predictions on the holdout sample. If you'd like to refine the model further, we could: Try different lag lengths and compare performance.

Experiment with exogenous variables if available.

Use alternative models like Bayesian VAR (BVAR) or LSTM for improved forecasting. Would you like any further refinements or visualizations? ​

Pray for peace!