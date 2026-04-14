Inflation, interest rates going up; oil, gold, stock market up
running the US economy hot
I have all the March data for my Structural Vector Autoregression except M2, which I am interpolating.
FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Mar 2026 → Mar 2027)
Key Forecast Metrics
Forecast Period: Apr 2026 to Mar 2027
Forecast Horizon: 12 months
CAGR Forecasts
CPI Inflation: 4.28% annually
SP500 Nominal Return: 7.80% annually
SP500 Real Return: 3.52% annually (after inflation)
Gold Return: 5.83% annually
OIL Return: 9.59% annually
DXY Return: 0.12% annually
M2NS Money Growth: 3.06% annually
Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis
Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule
1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 3.61%
12-Month: 3.91%
Change: +0.30pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±7.71pp (12-month scaled)
RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)
Likely Range: -5.04% to 12.86%
Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.
2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)
Forecast:
Current: 4.25%
12-Month: 4.48%
Change: +0.23pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±8.01pp
RMSE: ±9.38pp
Likely Range: -4.90% to 13.86%
Yield Curve:
Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.64pp
Forecast Spread: 0.57pp
Change: -0.07pp (flattening)
3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)
Forecast:
Current: $22,695.9B
12-Month: $23,390.2B
Annual Growth Rate: +3.06%
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$3730B
MAPE: ±5.48%
Likely Range: $18,461B to $28,320B
Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.06%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.
4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)
Forecast:
Current: 330.29
12-Month: 344.43
Inflation Rate: 4.28% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±16.88 points
MAPE: ±1.71% (excellent accuracy!)
Likely Range: 324.85 to 364.02
Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (4.28%) - above Fed’s 2% target.
5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)
Forecast:
Current: 80.70%
12-Month: 81.12%
Change: +0.42pp
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±0.97pp
MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)
Likely Range: 78.02% to 84.22%
Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.42pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.12% indicates robust employment.
6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)
Forecast:
Current: 6,528.52
12-Month: 7,037.61
Nominal Return: +7.80% annually
Real Return: +3.52% annually (after 4.28% inflation)
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±4097 points
MAPE: ±25.51%
Likely Range: 1,475 to 12,601
Interpretation: ✅ Solid real returns - beating inflation with healthy margin.
Equity Risk Premium: +3.32% (Expected stock return 7.80% vs 10-year yield 4.48%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.
7. DXY (US Dollar Index)
Forecast:
Current: 99.96
12-Month: 100.08
Return: +0.12% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±5.63 points
MAPE: ±1.65%
Likely Range: 93.21 to 106.95
Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.
8. Gold (Precious Metal)
Forecast:
Current: $4,647.60
12-Month: $4,918.55
Return: +5.83% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$1363
MAPE: ±17.47%
Likely Range: $2,467 to $7,370
Inflation Hedge Performance:
Gold return: +5.83%
Inflation: +4.28%
Real gold return: +1.55% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.
9. OIL (Crude Oil)
Forecast:
Current: $101.38
12-Month: $111.10
Return: +9.59% annually
Expected Accuracy:
MAE: ±$59.01
MAPE: ±24.53%
Likely Range: $31.03 to $191.16
Inflation Impact:
OIL return: +9.59%
Inflation: +4.28%
Real oil return: +5.31% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.
Overall Economic Outlook
Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve
OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.
Investment Implications:
Equities: Attractive with 3.52% real return forecast
Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.55pp
Oil: Moderate movement (+9.59%)
Bonds: Positive real yield (4.48% vs 4.28% inflation)
Pray for peace!