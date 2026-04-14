I have all the March data for my Structural Vector Autoregression except M2, which I am interpolating.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Mar 2026 → Mar 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: Apr 2026 to Mar 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 4.28% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 7.80% annually

SP500 Real Return: 3.52% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 5.83% annually

OIL Return: 9.59% annually

DXY Return: 0.12% annually

M2NS Money Growth: 3.06% annually

Variable-by-Variable Forecast Analysis

Error bands based on out-of-sample backtest (2015-2026), scaled to 12-month horizon via √12 rule

1. TB3MS (3-Month Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 3.61%

12-Month: 3.91%

Change: +0.30pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±7.71pp (12-month scaled)

RMSE: ±8.95pp (12-month scaled)

Likely Range: -5.04% to 12.86%

Interpretation: Interest rates expected to rise modestly, suggesting tightening monetary policy.

2. GS10 (10-Year Treasury Rate)

Forecast:

Current: 4.25%

12-Month: 4.48%

Change: +0.23pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±8.01pp

RMSE: ±9.38pp

Likely Range: -4.90% to 13.86%

Yield Curve:

Current Spread (10y-3m): 0.64pp

Forecast Spread: 0.57pp

Change: -0.07pp (flattening)

3. M2NS (M2 Money Supply, NSA, $B)

Forecast:

Current: $22,695.9B

12-Month: $23,390.2B

Annual Growth Rate: +3.06%

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$3730B

MAPE: ±5.48%

Likely Range: $18,461B to $28,320B

Interpretation: 📉 Slow money growth (3.06%) - tight monetary conditions persist. Note: M2NS is not seasonally adjusted; monthly changes carry seasonal autocorrelation.

4. CPIAUCSL (Consumer Price Index)

Forecast:

Current: 330.29

12-Month: 344.43

Inflation Rate: 4.28% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±16.88 points

MAPE: ±1.71% (excellent accuracy!)

Likely Range: 324.85 to 364.02

Interpretation: ⚠️ Elevated inflation (4.28%) - above Fed’s 2% target.

5. EPOP (Employment-Population Ratio)

Forecast:

Current: 80.70%

12-Month: 81.12%

Change: +0.42pp

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±0.97pp

MAPE: ±0.37% (very good accuracy)

Likely Range: 78.02% to 84.22%

Interpretation: ✅ Strengthening labor market - EPOP rising by 0.42pp. Strong participation: EPOP of 81.12% indicates robust employment.

6. SP500 (Stock Market Index)

Forecast:

Current: 6,528.52

12-Month: 7,037.61

Nominal Return: +7.80% annually

Real Return: +3.52% annually (after 4.28% inflation)

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±4097 points

MAPE: ±25.51%

Likely Range: 1,475 to 12,601

Interpretation: ✅ Solid real returns - beating inflation with healthy margin.

Equity Risk Premium: +3.32% (Expected stock return 7.80% vs 10-year yield 4.48%) ✅ Stocks offering positive compensation over bonds.

7. DXY (US Dollar Index)

Forecast:

Current: 99.96

12-Month: 100.08

Return: +0.12% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±5.63 points

MAPE: ±1.65%

Likely Range: 93.21 to 106.95

Interpretation: 📈 Dollar strengthening - modest appreciation. Impact: Slightly favorable for imports.

8. Gold (Precious Metal)

Forecast:

Current: $4,647.60

12-Month: $4,918.55

Return: +5.83% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$1363

MAPE: ±17.47%

Likely Range: $2,467 to $7,370

Inflation Hedge Performance:

Gold return: +5.83%

Inflation: +4.28%

Real gold return: +1.55% ✅ Good hedge - beating inflation.

9. OIL (Crude Oil)

Forecast:

Current: $101.38

12-Month: $111.10

Return: +9.59% annually

Expected Accuracy:

MAE: ±$59.01

MAPE: ±24.53%

Likely Range: $31.03 to $191.16

Inflation Impact:

OIL return: +9.59%

Inflation: +4.28%

Real oil return: +5.31% 📈 Moderate oil price increases - tracking inflation.

Overall Economic Outlook

Economic Indicators: ⚠️ Elevated inflation, ✅ Strong labor market, ✅ Positive real equity returns, ✅ Positive yield curve

OVERALL OUTLOOK: 🟢 FAVORABLE (3/4 positive indicators) Economic conditions expected to remain healthy over the forecast period.

Investment Implications:

Equities: Attractive with 3.52% real return forecast

Gold: Decent hedge, beating CPI by 1.55pp

Oil: Moderate movement (+9.59%)

Bonds: Positive real yield (4.48% vs 4.28% inflation)

Pray for peace!